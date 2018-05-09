Highlights:
- Homeless children have the highest risk for poor health, increased
hospitalizations and developmental delays compared to children who have
never been homeless
- The authors say that to improve
pediatric health outcomes we need interventions to stabilize young
families in affordable housing as soon as possible
Being homeless at any time during the pre- or postnatal period (before
or after birth) negatively affects the health of young children; in particular,
children who experience homelessness in both pre-
and postnatal and for longer than six months are at the highest risk of
negative health outcomes
.
Children Experiencing Homelessness in Pre- and Postnatal Periods Have Negative Health Outcomes
The studies were conducted by researchers in Children's HealthWatch,
based out of Boston Medical Center (BMC) and published in the journal Pediatrics
.
‘The stress of prenatal and postnatal homelessness causes a heightened risk of negative pediatric health outcomes compared to never-homeless children.’
The authors emphasize the urgent need to house
children and families experiencing homelessness to offset the adverse health
outcomes
.
Homelessness in the prenatal stages can have adverse outcomes in
newborns. However, how much a child's postnatal health is affected by the
extent of homelessness during pregnancy
and / or the child's early life in vague
- the current study sets to look into that aspect.
Study - How the health of
young children is affected by the timing and duration of pre- and postnatal
homelessness
Researchers interviewed 20,571 low-income caregivers who had children
less than four years who visited urban outpatient pediatric clinics and / or
emergency departments in five cities across the United States between 2009 and
2015.
The timings of homelessness were categorized into prenatal
, postnatal, both, or never;
duration of homelessness was divided into two categories, greater than 6 months
or less than 6 months.
Questions like how long, and at what point in life was the child
homeless were asked to determine if a child experienced homelessness.
They also conducted an assessment of the child to determine
- The
child's overall condition
- If/how
often the child was hospitalized
- If a
child was overweight or underweight
- If the
child experienced any developmental delays
Among the caregivers -
- Prenatal
homelessness was experienced by more than three percent of caregivers
- Postnatal
homelessness by 3.7 percent
- Those
who reported homelessness in both periods were 3.5 percent
The authors controlled for birth outcomes and other probable confounders
in the study.
- They
found that compared to children who had never been homeless, children who
were homeless during both the pre- and post-natal period were at
the highest risk for -
- Postneonatal
hospitalizations
- Fair
or poor child health
- Developmental
delays
- Children
under 1 year who were homeless for more than six months during the first
year of life were at high risk of fair or poor health
- Children
between 1 and 4 years of life who were homeless for more than six months
during that period were also at high risk of fair or poor health
The results show that if the child experiences homelessness earlier and
longer in development, then there is a significant added up toll of poor health
and development outcomes.
Megan Sandel, MD, MPH, pediatrician at BMC and lead investigator at
Children's HealthWatch says that "These findings back up what we already
knew about how the stress of homelessness affects children's health, but this
helps us determine which children are at greatest risk, and makes the argument
that policymakers and providers need to intervene to change the trajectory of a
child's development."
Poor health outcomes caused by child homelessness will result in more
hospitalizations, more use of health care and increase the need for
developmental interventions. All this creates substantial family and societal
health care expenses.
"As pediatricians, we should be regularly screening families for
housing insecurity, including past history and future risk of
homelessness," said Deborah Frank, MD, director of the GROW Clinic at BMC
and senior author on the study.
She says that interventions that prevent homelessness for families and
pregnant women can be extremely useful in addressing housing instability.
Reference:
- Megan Sandel, Richard Sheward, Stephanie Ettinger de Cuba, Sharon Coleman, Timothy Heeren, Maureen M. Black, Patrick H. Casey, Mariana Chilton, John Cook, Diana Becker Cutts, Ruth Rose-Jacobs, Deborah A. Frank. "Timing and Duration of Pre- and Postnatal Homelessness and the Health of Young Children". Pediatrics, September 2018
Source-Medindia