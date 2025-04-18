About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Measles Outbreak in Texas: 597 Cases, 62 Hospitalizations, 2 Deaths

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 20 2025 6:48 PM

Measles- a deadly, preventable disease is surging in Texas- find out where it’s spreading, who's at risk, and how to protect yourself.

Highlights:
  • Measles is highly contagious for 8 days- starting 4 days before the rash appears
  • Texas has confirmed 597 measles cases with 62 hospitalizations and 2 deaths
  • Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles and its complications
There is a measles outbreak, primarily in West Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (1). Since late January, 597 cases have been confirmed to date.
According to the April 15 update, there has been a 36-fold rise in the number of cases. Less than 30 of the verified cases, or 4% of the total, are thought to be actively contagious because the rash started less than a week ago.


How Long a Person with Measles is Contagious?

A person infected with measles is highly contagious from four days before the rash appears to four days after its onset. Measles spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and the virus can linger in the air or on surfaces for hours. Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a distinctive red rash that usually starts on the face and spreads downward (2).

Measles can lead to complications like pneumonia, diarrhea, ear infections, and brain inflammation (encephalitis), especially in young children, pregnant women, and the immunocompromised. Most cases can be managed at home with supportive care like hydration, rest, and fever control, but severe cases may require hospitalization. Vaccination (MMR vaccine) is the most effective way to prevent measles and its spread.


Hospitalization Rates Amid the Measles Outbreak

Of the patients, sixty-two have been admitted to the hospital. This figure represents the overall number of patients admitted to hospitals during the outbreak. It's not the hospital's current patient count.

Two youngsters of school age who resided in the outbreak area have died. The youngsters had no known underlying medical issues and were not vaccinated.


Counties Affected Due to Measles Outbreak

More cases are expected to arise in the outbreak location and the nearby towns because of how contagious this disease is. According to the latest statistics, Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum are the designated outbreak counties where measles transmission is still occurring, according to DSHS (1).

In order to look into the outbreak, DSHS is collaborating with regional health agencies.

References:
  1. Measles Outbreak – April 18, 2025 (https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news-alerts/measles-outbreak-2025)
  2. Measles (Kondamudi NP, Waymack JR. Measles. [Updated 2023 Aug 12]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2025 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK448068/)


Source-Medindia
