Following a Vegan Diet: Are You Missing the Right Amino Acids?

A vegan diet can meet your protein needs- but are you getting the right building blocks? Here's what a new study uncovered about amino acid gaps.

Highlights: Most long-term vegans meet daily protein needs, but many fall short on essential amino acids like leucine and lysine

Protein quality depends not just on quantity, but on the amino acid profile and food digestibility

Including legumes, nuts, and seeds in daily meals can help vegans meet key amino acid requirements

Did you know?

Quinoa is one of the few plant-based foods that’s a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. #veganfacts #completeprotein #plantpower #aminoacids #nutritiontips #veganhealth #medindia’

What are Amino Acids?

Amino Acid Intake in Vegan Diets

Fulfilling Aminco Acid Requirments in Vegans

Legumes, Nuts and Seeds in Diet Can Help Meet Amino Acid Requirement

Evaluation of protein intake and protein quality in New Zealand vegans (Soh BXP, Vignes M, Smith NW, von Hurst PR, McNabb WC (2025) Evaluation of protein intake and protein quality in New Zealand vegans. PLoS ONE 20(4): e0314889. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0314889)

Do vegans get enough protein?- is commonly sought after. The majority of participants in a recent study of long-term vegans revealed that though they consumed enough protein overall each day, a sizable fraction fell short of the recommended intake of the amino acids leucine and lysine. On April 16, 2025, Bi Xue Patricia Soh and associates from Massey University in New Zealand published these results in the open-access journal(1).Amino acids are the different molecular "building blocks" that make up proteins. The majority of the amino acids required for life can be synthesized by the human body, but the nine "indispensable amino acids" that we cannot produce on our own are entirely provided by the food we eat. They are especially important in vegan diets since, generally speaking, plant-based foods include more varied amounts of essential amino acids that the body can use than meals derived from animals.Nevertheless, the majority of earlier studies on protein in vegan diets have not taken into account certain amino acids or the digestibility of various foods, which explains why the body does not fully utilize everything we eat, including amino acids.Soh and colleagues examined the four-day food diaries of 193 long-term vegans in New Zealand in order to gain a better knowledge of the amino acid intake in vegan diets. To determine the participants' intake of various amino acids from the various foods they consumed, they consulted data from the New Zealand FoodFiles database and the US Department of Agriculture.According to the data, roughly 75% of individuals consume enough protein each day. Intake of all essential amino acids was also within needs, taking body weight into consideration.However, lysine and leucine were the most limiting indispensable amino acids in the study, with just roughly half of the subjects meeting daily requirements for these amino acids when digestibility was taken into account. The largest contributors to the participants' total protein and lysine consumption among the food types they ate were legumes and pulses.These results highlight the fact that fulfilling essential amino acid requirements does not always equate to fulfilling daily protein requirements. Based on their findings, the researchers recommend that future studies investigate ways to increase vegans' consumption of leucine and lysine in a way that is nutritionally balanced.The authors said, “Vegan diets are the most restrictive form of plant-based eating, relying entirely on plant sources for all nutrients. Achieving high protein quality on a vegan diet requires more than just consuming enough protein – it also depends on the right balance and variety of plant foods to supply all the amino acids in the quantities that our body needs. Prolonged deficiencies in these essential nutrients can negatively affect overall protein balance, muscle maintenance and other physiological functions, especially in more vulnerable populations.”“In our study, lysine and leucine were the most commonly under-consumed amino acids in our vegan cohort and fall below the daily requirements needed by our body. This is because many plant foods generally contain lower quantities of these amino acids that can be absorbed and utilized by the body. However, the inclusion of legumes, nuts and seeds emerged as valuable plant sources – not only to support overall protein intake but also to specifically increase lysine and leucine quantities in a vegan diet.”Source-Medindia