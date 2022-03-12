About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Why is There a Measles Outbreak Among Children in India
Advertisement

Why is There a Measles Outbreak Among Children in India

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 3, 2022 at 8:48 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Measles outbreaks are still being reported all over India. The country's national immunization program included one dose of the measles vaccine
  • Vaccination protects children against infection. This shield was not used for a while during COVID-19 pandemic and probably explains the recent outbreaks in Mumbai

In 2014, researcher Sudhir Sane from Jupiter Hospital conducted an epidemiological investigation of the measles outbreak in the neighboring Thane district. The results were published in a journal on pediatric infectious diseases.

He studied 32 people diagnosed with measles and sought treatment from private hospitals and independent clinics. At the time, he discovered that almost 33% of these patients contracted the illness despite vaccination. Youngsters who received vaccinations had an illness that was more advanced than children who did not receive vaccinations.

Listen to this Article

Measles
Measles
Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.
Advertisement

Why is There a Measles Outbreak Among Children in India

The study also showed that 20% of kids had the illness before the recommended immunization age.

Measles Outbreak in India

Measles is a highly contagious illness that has a high death rate. According to Sane's research, 1,57,700 people worldwide died from measles-related causes in 2012. More than one-third of the estimated cases were caused by India. Measles outbreaks are still happening all over India, but they are rarely reported. In Thane, Maharashtra, in the years 2012-2013, there was such an outbreak. And the most recent was when, according to the city's health department and the BMC, Mumbai reported more than 500 cases of measles up until November 26 of 2022 and eight deaths that were possibly related to it.
Measles Immunization Day 2022
Measles Immunization Day 2022
Measles Immunization Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the measles disease and the role of vaccines to prevent it.
Advertisement

According to the state health authority, 26 locations in Maharashtra had reported the measles outbreak, including 14 in Mumbai, seven in Bhiwandi (Thane district), and five in Malegaon town (Nashik district). The measles spread to eight municipal wards in Mumbai, with five outbreaks discovered in the M-East ward and three in the L ward. Eight suspected measles patients passed away. "Out of these, only one child had taken one dose of measles vaccine, while the rest were unvaccinated," said the health department bulletin.

Measles Vaccination in Children

The importance of immunizing children between the ages of nine months and five years is being highlighted. According to experts, many youngsters may have missed out on the measles vaccine due to two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BMC's health bulletin, Maharashtra had 92 instances of the measles virus outbreak in 2021 compared to 193 in 2020. Dr. Suresh Birajdar, a neonatologist and pediatrician from Mumbai's Motherhood hospital, explained that immunizations typically shield kids from the measles, which can otherwise worsen and weaken immunity.

Measles Vaccinaton in India

To lower the number of measles-related deaths, India's national immunization program included one dose of the measles vaccine in routine vaccinations over a large portion of the nation in the 1990s. The World Health Organization did advise adding a second dose of the measles vaccination, but it was one of the last to do so. The Indian government declared in 2008 that starting in 2010, children would receive a second dose of the measles vaccine as part of their regular vaccination program.

But according to studies done before COVID-19, even among the immunized, a large number of illnesses were observed. "Vaccination helps to a large extent by keeping the child infection free. It is our shield from the virus. During covid, this shield was not put to use for some time," said Dr Birajdar.

A case-based measles surveillance system was implemented in the Pune district from November 2009 to December 2011, and according to a report by Anindya Sekhar Bose of the World Health Organization in New Delhi, 76% of the 1,011 suspected measles cases reported to the surveillance system were confirmed cases. 95% of confirmed measles cases involved people under the age of 15 and 39% of the confirmed cases of measles had received one dose of the vaccine (MCV1). Monitoring revealed a high measles incidence and frequent outbreaks in Pune, where MCV1 coverage in infants was above 90%.

Results show that even high coverage with a single dose of the measles vaccination was not enough to protect the population and stop measles outbreaks, according to Bose's paper.

What is Measles

Measles is an acute viral respiratory infection characterized by a temperature of up to 105°F, cough, conjunctivitis, rashes, and lowered immunity. The rash often starts on the face and upper neck and slowly extends downwards, 14 days following exposure.

Source: Medindia

Listen to this Article

Measles Vaccine Offers Protection Against The COVID-19 Pandemic
Measles Vaccine Offers Protection Against The COVID-19 Pandemic
Measles vaccine may offer up to 87.5% protection in children against the COVID-19 virus. Hence children immunized with a measles vaccine schedule may show a milder rate of COVID-19 infection

Citations   close

Advertisement

Measles Vaccination in the US: Need of the Hour!
Measles Vaccination in the US: Need of the Hour!
Measles vaccination is urgently needed in the US due to recent outbreaks among New York's ultra-orthodox Jewish community. Vaccination could stop the measles outbreaks and reduce the disease burden.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Rashes Symptom EvaluationRashes Symptom Evaluation
Medicall - India's Largest Hospital Equipment Expo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Measles Height and Weight-Kids Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Rashes Symptom Evaluation Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator Indian Medical Journals Accident and Trauma Care Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Blood Pressure Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India The Essence of Yoga Daily Calorie Requirements Vent Forte (Theophylline) Drug - Food Interactions
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Why is There a Measles Outbreak Among Children in India Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests