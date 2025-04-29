Is Plant Protein Just as Effective as Meat for Muscle Gains?

Muscle protein synthesis remains the same regardless of protein source, timing, or moderate intake when sufficient.

Impact of Vegan Diets on Resistance Exercise-Mediated Myofibrillar Protein Synthesis in Healthy Young Males and Females: A Randomized Controlled Trial

Consuming a moderate 1.1 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, whether from plants or animals, leads to the same rate of muscle growth when paired with resistance training. #medindia #musclegrowth #proteinintake’