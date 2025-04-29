Hormone Therapy-A Heart-Healthy Option for Postmenopausal Women

Long-term estrogen-based hormone therapy reduces lipoprotein(a), a genetic heart disease risk factor.

Choosing whether to begin—a life stage marking the end of menstruation and considered the counterpart to puberty—remains a subject of intense discussion ().Hormone therapy involves supplementing the body with synthetic versions of hormones it no longer produces and it is often advised to relieve disruptive symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. However, there remains uncertainty surrounding its long-term impact, particularly in relation to heart health, according to Matthew Nudy, assistant professor of medicine at Penn State College of Medicine.A new study led by Nudy suggests that extended use ofcould offer benefits for. A collaborative research team reviewed data from hormone therapy trials within the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI)—a nationwide, long-term study centered on postmenopausal women. The findings indicate that estrogen-based hormone therapy may help improve cardiovascular biomarkers, especially by, a genetic risk factor linked to an increased likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a type of cholesterol particle in the blood made up of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and a specific protein called apolipoprotein(a). High levels of Lp(a) are largely inherited and are considered a strong genetic risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Unlike other cholesterol types, Lp(a) levels are not easily modified by diet or exercise. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically to lower Lp(a) levels.The study’s results were published in Obstetrics & Gynecology and offer new insight into the intricate relationship between hormone therapy and cardiovascular health. Nudy explained that these findings can help inform doctors and patients navigating treatment options.“The perspective on hormone therapy’s safety for menopausal women, especially concerning heart health, has fluctuated,” Nudy said. He added that recent evidence points to the safety of hormone therapy in younger menopausal individuals—within 10 years of menopause—who are otherwise healthy and free of cardiovascular disease.Menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats are widely recognized, but the hormonal shifts during this stage also mark a major transition in heart health. Acan lead to, higher blood pressure, and plaque buildup in the arteries—all of which contribute to a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.The research team aimed to explore the prolonged impact of hormone therapy on cardiovascular biomarkers—an area previously understudied. Most earlier studies had focused only on short-term results.To investigate this, the team analyzed biomarker data over six years from a segment of participants in a WHI oral hormone therapy trial. Participants, who were between 50 and 79 years old and postmenopausal, were randomly assigned to receive either estrogen alone or estrogen combined with progesterone. Blood samples were collected at the beginning and after one, three, and six years. In total, data from—or about 10% of the trial’s total participants—were assessed.The results revealed thatin both the estrogen-only and the combined therapy groups. Specifically, LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) decreased by about, while total cholesterol and insulin resistance also showed reductions in both groups. Meanwhile, HDL cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) rose byandin the estrogen-only and estrogen-plus-progesterone groups, respectively.However, the researchers also observed increases in triglycerides and coagulation factors—proteins involved in blood clotting. These changes may be concerning and suggest a more complex risk-benefit profile.An unexpected and intriguing result was the reduction in lipoprotein(a) levels—a cholesterol-related molecule influenced largely by genetics. Concentrations of lipoprotein(a) were reduced by 15% in the estrogen-only group and by 20% in the combined hormone group. High levels of this molecule are linked to a greater risk of early-onset heart attack, stroke, and aortic stenosis (a condition involving calcium buildup on a heart valve).“This aspect of the study is especially fascinating from a cardiology standpoint,” Nudy said. Currently, there arespecifically designed to lower lipoprotein(a), making this finding particularly significant.The researchers also examined variations across different racial and ethnic groups. Participants who identified as American Indian or Alaska Native, and Asian or Pacific Islander, showed the most significant reductions in lipoprotein(a) levels—41% and 38%, respectively. While the reasons for these differences are unclear, the team expressed interest in conducting future research to explore the factors behind these results.The hormone therapy used in the trial consisted of—a widely prescribed oral form. This type of therapy undergoes “first-pass metabolism” in the liver before being absorbed into the bloodstream, a process that may increase certain inflammatory markers, potentially explaining the rise in triglycerides and clotting factors.“There are other common estrogen formulations now, such as transdermal estrogen, which is delivered through the skin,” Nudy noted. “Recent studies show that transdermal estrogen doesn’t cause increases in triglycerides, coagulation factors, or inflammatory markers.”For individuals thinking about beginning hormone therapy during menopause, Nudy advises getting a cardiovascular disease risk assessment—even if there’s no history of heart problems. This can help doctors tailor treatment approaches more effectively to each patient’s specific health profile.“It’s important to note that hormone therapy is not currently approved by the FDA as a treatment to reduce the risk of coronary artery disease or stroke,” Nudy concluded.This study highlights the potential heart health benefits of estrogen-based hormone therapy for postmenopausal women, showing improvements in key cardiovascular markers, including lower lipoprotein(a) levels. These findings suggest hormone therapy may help reduce heart disease risk in healthy menopausal women.Source-Medindia