Highlights: Every year on December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed

To raise awareness and promote the rights of persons with disabilities around the world

This year is used to recognize that people with disabilities are among the most affected populations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities falls on the 3rd of December each year to promote awareness about disability, and help create real opportunities for people with disabilities.



This day was first proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3.

What is Disability? Disability is a blanket term for impairments, activity limitations, and participation restrictions. It is neither simply a biological nor a social phenomenon.

Advertisement

‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2021 focuses on the additional challenges faced by persons with a disability during the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure that the future is inclusive, accessible, and sustainable for all.’

Read More..

International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era