International Cancer Survivors Day 2018

Highlights:
- International cancer survivors day
generally known as NCSD or National Cancer Survivors Day is observed
annually on the first Sunday of June.
- The day marks the celebration of
the life of cancer survivors all over the world and is an inspiration to
those who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.
- It sets an example that cancer is
curable and life after cancer can be fruitful, rewarding and even
inspiring.
International cancer survivors day
is a celebration of the life of cancer survivors and their fight against
cancer. It is observed annually on the first Sunday of June. This year, the
international cancer survivors day falls on June 3rd
.
Aim of National Cancer Survivors Day (NCSD)
The day celebrates those who have
fought and survived cancer. It inspires those who have been recently diagnosed
with cancer. It aims to act as a support group for families affected with
cancer and spread awareness among the community through outreach programs.
‘International cancer survivors day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of June.’
Involvement with NCSD Cancer
survivors day
is a day where everyone, be it a cancer survivor, a
friend, a family member, joins hands to celebrate life after cancer. It gives
people the opportunity to meet other cancer survivors, listen to their story
and support them. The day is a way to show the world that life after cancer can
be fruitful, rewarding and inspiring.
What you can do
- Organize events: Hold marathons,
walkathons etc. that spread cancer awareness
- Public speaking: Address issues
that cancer survivors face, share a survivor's story, help people
understand that cancer is curable and there is a life after cancer.
- Fundraising: Collect funds for
ongoing research on cancer or to fund a cancer patient's treatment.
- Guidance: Hold medical camps and
educate cancer patients, survivors and families.
National cancer survivors day foundation
It is a non-profit organization that works to
provide guidance and education to cancer
survivors and families. The organization also
networks with hospitals, support groups and other cancer-related organizations
to host events in the community to spread cancer awareness.
Who is a cancer
survivor?
According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, asurvivor
is anyone living
with a history of cancer, right from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life. America alone has more than 15.5 million cancer survivors till date.
Topics to address on international cancer survivors day:
- Challenges cancer survivors face:
- Limited access to cancer specialists
and treatments
- Health insurance problems
- Financial and economic burden related to medical care, jobs etc.
If you are a cancer survivor you have reason to celebrate—you have
beaten cancer and you are alive and kicking. Connect with support groups to
learn about the many ways to take care of your health as a cancer survivor,
whether you are still in treatment or completely free of cancer. Eat right,
keep yourself physically active and never miss your recommended cancer
screenings to keep cancer away from your life forever.
Reference:
- Cancer is curable
- Make people realize that cancer is curable with treatment
- Stress on importance of cancer screening and early intervention
- About National Cancer Survivors Day - (http://www.ncsd.org/about-us)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement