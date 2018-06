International cancer survivors day is a celebration of the life of cancer survivors and their fight against cancer. It is observed annually on the first Sunday of June. This year, the international cancer survivors day falls on June 3

International Cancer Survivors Day 2018

Aim of National Cancer Survivors Day (NCSD)

Involvement with NCSD

What you can do

Organize events: Hold marathons, walkathons etc. that spread cancer awareness

Public speaking: Address issues that cancer survivors face, share a survivor's story, help people understand that cancer is curable and there is a life after cancer.

Fundraising: Collect funds for ongoing research on cancer or to fund a cancer patient's treatment.

Guidance: Hold medical camps and educate cancer patients, survivors and families.

National cancer survivors day foundation

Who is a cancer survivor?

Topics to address on international cancer survivors day:

Challenges cancer survivors face:

Limited access to cancer specialists and treatments



Health insurance problems



Financial and economic burden related to medical care, jobs etc.

Cancer is curable

Make people realize that cancer is curable with treatment



Stress on importance of cancer screening and early intervention

The day celebrates those who have fought and survived cancer. It inspires those who have been recently diagnosed with cancer. It aims to act as a support group for families affected with cancer and spread awareness among the community through outreach programs. Cancer survivors day is a day where everyone, be it a cancer survivor, a friend, a family member, joins hands to celebrate life after cancer. It gives people the opportunity to meet other cancer survivors, listen to their story and support them. The day is a way to show the world that life after cancer can be fruitful, rewarding and inspiring.It is a non-profit organization that works to provide guidance and education to cancer survivors and families. The organization also networks with hospitals, support groups and other cancer-related organizations to host events in the community to spread cancer awareness.According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, ais anyone living with a history of cancer, right from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life. America alone has more than 15.5 million cancer survivors till date.Source: Medindia