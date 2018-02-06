International Cancer Survivors Day 2018

Highlights:

International cancer survivors day generally known as NCSD or National Cancer Survivors Day is observed annually on the first Sunday of June.

The day marks the celebration of the life of cancer survivors all over the world and is an inspiration to those who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

International Cancer Survivors Day 2018



Aim of National Cancer Survivors Day (NCSD) The day celebrates those who have fought and survived cancer. It inspires those who have been recently diagnosed with cancer. It aims to act as a support group for families affected with cancer and spread awareness among the community through outreach programs.



‘International cancer survivors day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of June.’ Involvement with NCSD

What you can do Organize events: Hold marathons, walkathons etc. that spread cancer awareness

Public speaking: Address issues that cancer survivors face, share a survivor's story, help people understand that cancer is curable and there is a life after cancer.

Fundraising: Collect funds for ongoing research on cancer or to fund a cancer patient's treatment.

Guidance: Hold medical camps and educate cancer patients, survivors and families. National cancer survivors day foundation It is a non-profit organization that works to provide guidance and education to

Who is a cancer survivor? According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, asurvivoris anyone living with a history of cancer, right from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life. America alone has more than 15.5 million cancer survivors till date.

Topics to address on international cancer survivors day: Challenges cancer survivors face:

Limited access to cancer specialists and treatments



Health insurance problems



Financial and economic burden related to medical care, jobs etc. Cancer is curable

Make people realize that cancer is curable with treatment



Stress on importance of cancer screening and early intervention

If you are a cancer survivor you have reason to celebrate—you have beaten cancer and you are alive and kicking. Connect with support groups to learn about the many ways to take care of your health as a cancer survivor, whether you are still in treatment or completely free of cancer. Eat right, keep yourself physically active and never miss your recommended cancer screenings to keep cancer away from your life forever.



Reference: About National Cancer Survivors Day - (http://www.ncsd.org/about-us)

