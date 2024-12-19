Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, December 19). India’s First Diabetes Biobank: A Milestone in Medical Research . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 19, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/indias-first-diabetes-biobank-a-milestone-in-medical-research-218348-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "India’s First Diabetes Biobank: A Milestone in Medical Research". Medindia. Dec 19, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/indias-first-diabetes-biobank-a-milestone-in-medical-research-218348-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "India’s First Diabetes Biobank: A Milestone in Medical Research". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/indias-first-diabetes-biobank-a-milestone-in-medical-research-218348-1.htm. (accessed Dec 19, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. India’s First Diabetes Biobank: A Milestone in Medical Research. Medindia, viewed Dec 19, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/indias-first-diabetes-biobank-a-milestone-in-medical-research-218348-1.htm.