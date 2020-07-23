Increase Positive Emotion Skills of Nurses Using Simple Strategies

Noticing Positive Events - Enjoy positive moments that happen every day. Positive moments may include a patient recovering or even having meaningful interactions.

Capitalizing - Spread the positive moments to other people either by telling a friend or posting on social media. Try to strengthen the connection between the positive event and the emotions.

Gratitude - Always be thankful and express the gratitude to others.

Positive Reappraisal - Look at negative events from a different perspective and take it positively.

Mindfulness - Concentrate on the present moment. Spend time to incorporate mindfulness by adding formal meditation or informal activities into workplace activities.

Personal Strengths - Identify and appreciate your colleagues' strengths and talents.

Attainable Goals - Assign personal and team goals during hectic and stressful times. The goals would help gain a sense of control.

Self- Compassion - Always be kind and understanding towards other people. Make it a habit to share any personal experiences with error or feelings openly and resolve them.

Compassion Towards Others - Try to help your colleagues with small gestures. It will provide emotional support and also build collaboration and teamwork.

These strategies can be easily integrated into the busy lives of nurses. It has both individual as well as team applications.said co-author Elaine Cheung.The elements were originally tested in population coping with health-related stress.However, the authors conducted a modification process to implement a customized pilot program for medical students. The program included four-hour-long sessions, which was integrated into the mandatory medical school curriculum. Students also had access to online exercises and resources.The article includes short examples so that nurses would require minimal time commitment during their busy schedules.The series also included another article on 'Taking Action Against Clinician Burnout: A Systems Approach to Professional Well-Being" from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine(NASEM), said Meredith Mealer, editor of the symposium.In Conclusion, the article contains steps that could help critical care nurses to cope more effectively with workplace stress.Source: Medindia