World Hepatitis Day – ‘Find the Missing Millions’

What makes Hepatitis a Global Health Problem?

Hepatitis B and C cause 1.3 million deaths every year

Hepatitis B and C kill more people annually compared to HIV, Tuberculosis, and malaria

Hepatitis B and C are accountable for about 2 out of 3 liver cancer deaths

Hepatitis B and C are silent epidemics, 91% of people with Hepatitis B and 80% of the people with Hepatitis C are unaware of their infections

Around 290 million people around the world are living with viral hepatitis unaware

Birthdose vaccines aren't used in half the countries worldwide even though they cost as low as 20 cents

Eliminating hepatitis B and C as threats by 2030 would prevent almost 36 million infections and save 10 million lives

What makes Hepatitis a Major Health Issue in India?

According to WHO, liver disease is the tenth most common cause of death in India

Around one in five people are affected with liver disease in India

There are about 50 million carriers of viral hepatitis in India

Genesis of World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day Theme 2020- 'Find the Missing Millions'

WHO Theme for World Hepatitis Day, 2020

Prevention - Vaccination of all newborns against hepatitis B at birth, with at least two additional doses

- Vaccination of all newborns against hepatitis B at birth, with at least two additional doses Stop Transmission from Mother to Child - Testing of all pregnant women for hepatitis virus and treatment if required

- Testing of all pregnant women for hepatitis virus and treatment if required Leave No One Behind - Universal access to prevention, testing, and treatment options for the hepatitis virus

- Universal access to prevention, testing, and treatment options for the hepatitis virus Expand - Expand access totesting and treatment to prevent liver cancer and other liver diseases

- Expand access totesting and treatment to prevent liver cancer and other liver diseases Maintain - Maintain all essential hepatitis services during COVID-19

What are the Objectives of World Hepatitis Day?

Spread awareness about viral hepatitis and its types

Involve people from various avenues to focus together on this issue

Educate people about prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hepatitis

Raise awareness about vaccines available for hepatitis A and B

Remove social stigma that is commonly associated with the disease

How can you Celebrate or Participate in World Hepatitis Day?

Educate yourself on hepatitis infections, prevention, and treatment options.

Get tested on World Hepatitis Day

Listen to the World Hepatitis Day Podcast on July 28

Attend various events happening around the world on July 28

Share World Hepatitis Day posters and graphics on social media to promote awareness

Create a video for the first-ever virtual relay on World Hepatitis Day

Share the 'Find the Missing Millions' film

Join NOhep and help eliminate hepatitis by 2030

What are the Prevention / Treatment Options Available for Viral Hepatitis?

Liver-friendly Foods that can be added to the Diet

Coffee - Reduces fat buildup in the liver and increases protective antioxidants in the liver

- Reduces fat buildup in the liver and increases protective antioxidants in the liver Oatmeal - Adds fiber to the diet that can be helpful for the liver. Oatmeals are also rich in beta-glucans that help fight diabetes and obesity

- Adds fiber to the diet that can be helpful for the liver. Oatmeals are also rich in beta-glucans that help fight diabetes and obesity Green tea - Fight against oxidative stress and reduce signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

- Fight against oxidative stress and reduce signs of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) Garlic - Stimulates the liver and reduces fat content in NAFLD people

- Stimulates the liver and reduces fat content in NAFLD people Berries - Blueberries, raspberries, and cranberries contain antioxidants that protect the liver from damage

- Blueberries, raspberries, and cranberries contain antioxidants that protect the liver from damage Grapes - Rich in antioxidants that protect the liver

- Rich in antioxidants that protect the liver Grapefruit - Reduces fat buildup, contains antioxidants, and helps fight against NAFLD

- Reduces fat buildup, contains antioxidants, and helps fight against NAFLD Prickly pear - Protects the liver

- Protects the liver Plant Foods - Avocado, banana, barley, beets, broccoli, brown rice, carrots, fig, kale, collards, lemon, papaya, watermelon are helpful for the liver

- Avocado, banana, barley, beets, broccoli, brown rice, carrots, fig, kale, collards, lemon, papaya, watermelon are helpful for the liver Fatty fish - Reduces inflammation, maintains enzyme levels in the liver. Fish oil supplements are also beneficial

- Reduces inflammation, maintains enzyme levels in the liver. Fish oil supplements are also beneficial Nuts - Contains unsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants that prevent NAFLD, reduce inflammation, and oxidative stress

- Contains unsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants that prevent NAFLD, reduce inflammation, and oxidative stress Olive Oil - Reduces oxidative stress and improves liver function

Impact of COVID-19 on Hepatitis Patients

