About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Much Caffeine is in Your Green Tea?

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Nov 1 2024 2:56 PM

Green tea is a popular drink rich in antioxidants known for its health benefits, light caffeine content, and rich antioxidant properties.

How Much Caffeine is in Your Green Tea?
Highlights:
  • Green tea has 29 mg of caffeine per 8-oz cup, less than coffee
  • Contains antioxidants that benefit brain, heart, and skin health
  • Brewing time and temperature affect caffeine content
Green tea comes from the Camellia sinensis bush, and is produced by quickly heating the leaves in order to halt the oxidation process – less than other teas, such as black tea. This processing keeps antioxidants intact thus making green tea a unique product in as much as health is concerned.

Role of Green Tea in Preventing Breast Cancer
Role of Green Tea in Preventing Breast Cancer
Studies have now demonstrated that certain substances present in green tea may help keep away breast cancer.
Advertisement

Does Green Tea Contain Caffeine?

Yes, green tea does contain caffeine but it’s generally a much smaller amount than coffee. This however differs with the kind of green tea and the style used in preparation of the tea.
  • Average caffeine content: While an 8 ounce cup of green tea contains averagely 29 milligrams of caffeine (1 Trusted Source
    Food Data Central Food Search

    Go to source    ).
  • Decaffeinated options: There is, however, green tea which is prepared in a decaffeinated form which cuts down further on caffeine.
Here is a brief comparison of how much human stimulation your cup of green tea or coffee and other related drinks contains:

Green tea has fewer amounts of caffeine than coffee and other beverages that contain caffeine; hence, it can fit well in a preference of individuals with sensitive stomachs.
  • Green tea: 29 mg per 8-ounce cup
  • Black tea: 47 mg per 8-ounce cup
  • Coffee: 133 mg per 8-ounce cup
  • Espresso: 320 mg per serving
  • Soft drinks: 23-27 mg per serving
  • Energy drinks: 72-80 mg per serving

Effects of Caffeine on Alertness and Mood


Caffeine acts on the brain by inhibiting a neurotransmitter called adenosine which makes a person feel sleepy. The caffeine level in green tea is not as high as that found in coffee but it has the potential to improve mood, increase alertness as well as concentration (2 Trusted Source
A review of caffeine's effects on cognitive, physical and occupational performance

Go to source).

Different types of green tea and their caffeine level


Green tea comes in very many forms, each offering varied caffeine concentrations:
  • Loose leaf or bagged tea: Made at various times and at different temperatures which changes the amount of caffeine present in it.
  • Matcha: Because the matcha green tea is prepared by mixing it with hot water into a fine powder, it has a higher caffeine content than ordinary green tea.
  • Instant powder, capsules, and bottled tea: Sometimes they contain caffeine but the extent depends on the processing that the coffee undergoes.

Factors Affecting Caffeine Levels in Green Tea

  • Infusion time: The longer the tea is brewed, the higher is its caffeine content (3 Trusted Source
    Effects of different steeping methods and storage on caffeine, catechins and gallic acid in bag tea infusions

    Go to source    ).
  • Water temperature: Hot water seeping to the leaves takes more caffeine as compared to cooler water.
  • Leaf age: Pure and natural tea from older tea leaves contain less caffeine as compared to the fresh tea leaves.

Potential Side Effects of Caffeine in Green Tea


While green tea is generally safe, excessive caffeine intake can lead to side effects (4 Trusted Source
Dietary sources, health benefits, and risks of caffeine

Go to source), especially for caffeine-sensitive individuals: The general population is advised to consume no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day while the sensitive people should take no more than 200 mg of caffeine.


Advertisement
Green Tea Power: Matcha Mouthwash Takes on Periodontitis
Green Tea Power: Matcha Mouthwash Takes on Periodontitis
Discover how matcha mouthwash offers a natural and effective solution for combating periodontitis.

Health Benefits of Green Tea

Green tea has been associated with many health benefits which have been attributed to the antioxidant and anti- inflammatory effects (5 Trusted Source
Green tea, coffee linked to lower death risk after stroke, heart attack

Go to source). Key health advantages include:
  • Brain health
  • Weight loss
  • Chronic disease prevention
  • Heart health

Advertisement
Regular Intake of Green Tea Lowers 'Bad' Cholesterol Levels
Regular Intake of Green Tea Lowers 'Bad' Cholesterol Levels
A new study has revealed that drinking a cup of green tea regularly could have major health benefits.

Benefits of Decaf Green Tea

Decaffeinated green tea retains most of its antioxidants and health benefits, making it a suitable option for people who wish to avoid caffeine while still enjoying green tea’s potential health perks, such as:
  • Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Such as heart disease and Alzheimer’s.
  • Skin health: Vitamin C may lessen inflammation; flavonoids may also work to prevent skin damage caused by irritation (6 Trusted Source
    Applications of Tea (Camellia sinensis) and Its Active Constituents in Cosmetics

    Go to source    ).
Green tea is a tea that has small amounts of caffeine with high antioxidants including health benefits and is suitable for those who want a gentle kick on coffee. It has less caffeine than coffee but may be used to address issues to do with alertness and health. Alternatively, depending on some effects of caffeine on the body, consumers can recommend taking the green tea before noon.

References:
  1. Food Data Central Food Search - (https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/food-search?query=&type=Foundation)
  2. A review of caffeine’s effects on cognitive, physical and occupational performance - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0149763416300690?via%3Dihub)
  3. Effects of different steeping methods and storage on caffeine, catechins and gallic acid in bag tea infusions - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0021967306022527?via%3Dihub)
  4. Dietary sources, health benefits, and risks of caffeine - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10408398.2022.2074362)
  5. Green tea, coffee linked to lower death risk after stroke, heart attack - (https://www.heart.org/en/news/2021/02/04/green-tea-coffee-linked-to-lower-death-risk-after-stroke-heart-attack)
  6. Applications of Tea (Camellia sinensis) and Its Active Constituents in Cosmetics - (https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/24/23/4277)

Source-Medindia
Green Tea Extract Boosts Brain Power
Green Tea Extract Boosts Brain Power
New study finds green tea extract enhances the cognitive function.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement