Drugs for Anxiety Disorder

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Anxiety Disorder. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Anxiety Disorder

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine contains analgesic, antipyretic and depressant agent, prescribed for tension headache, pain and anxiety. It works by relaxing muscle contractions. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever and fever reducer, butalbital relaxes muscle contractions involved in a tension headache and caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant which relaxes muscle contractions in blood vessels to improve blood flow.

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine is a phenothiazine and tricyclic antidepressant combination, prescribed for anxiety and depression.

Amobarbital

Amobarbital is a barbiturate derivative, prescribed for anxiety, insomnia and induction of preanesthetic sedation.

Butabarbital

Butabarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia. It is also used to relieve anxiety.

Clorazepate

Clorazepate is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.

Duloxetine

Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain.
Trade Names :
Dulojoy | Sympta | Symbal | Dulx | Sylonex (20 mg) | Symbal -M (20 mg) | Dulotin | DLX | Dultin (20mg) | Duloxee
More...

Escitalopram

Escitalopram is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change). It increases the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance.
Trade Names :
Citofast | Esitor Forte | Dexanil Plus | Escitalent Plus | C -Pram Plus | Escitapax Plus | Petril Plus | Estomine -Zee | C -Pram Plus Tab | Prasilex Plus
More...

Maprotiline

Maprotiline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Mephobarbital

Mephobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for anxiety, tension, apprehension, and preventing seizures.

Meprobamate

Meprobamate is a tranquilizer, prescribed for anxiety and tenseness.

Meprobamate and Aspirin

Meprobamate and Aspirin contains a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and an anxiolytic, prescribed for pain with anxiety or tension from muscle/bone problems.

Prazepam

Prazepam is an anti-anxiety agent, prescribed for anxiety.

Pregabalin

Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant used as an additional treatment of partial seizures. It is also effective against nerve-related pain as it decreases the number of pain signals sent out by the damaged nerves in the body. It is used in the management of postherpetic neuralgia (nerve pain caused by the chicken pox virus), painful peripheral neuropathy due to diabetes, nerve-related pain due to spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia (a condition where the patient has muscle and connective tissue pain). It is also used in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder.
Trade Names :
Preganerve (150 mg) | Pregabin (150 mg) | Progab (150 mg) | Pregabin | Preneu | Progab (75 mg) | Preganerve (100 mg) | Pregeb (100 mg) | Pregalin Caps | Nuramed Cap
More...

Secobarbital

Secobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep). It is also used to relieve anxiety before surgery.

Vortioxetine

Vortioxetine is an antidepressant used for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults and also investigated as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).
Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
About - Types of Anxiety Disorder - Causes of Anxiety Disorder - Symptoms of Anxiety Disorder - Diagnosis of Anxiety Disorder - Treatment of Anxiety Disorder - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


