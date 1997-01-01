Drugs for Anxiety Disorder

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Anxiety Disorder. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Anxiety Disorder

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine contains analgesic, antipyretic and depressant agent, prescribed for tension headache, pain and anxiety. It works by relaxing muscle contractions. Acetaminophen is a pain reliever and fever reducer, butalbital relaxes muscle contractions involved in a tension headache and caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant which relaxes muscle contractions in blood vessels to improve blood flow.

Alprazolam Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Trade Names : More...

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine Amitriptyline and Perphenazine is a phenothiazine and tricyclic antidepressant combination, prescribed for anxiety and depression.

Amobarbital Amobarbital is a barbiturate derivative, prescribed for anxiety, insomnia and induction of preanesthetic sedation.

Bupropion Bupropion is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation. It increases the levels of certain chemicals in the brain and reduces the cravings, anxiety, irritability and other symptoms associated with depression. Trade Names : More...

Buspirone Buspirone is a psychoactive agent, prescribed for anxiety disorders. Trade Names : More...

Butabarbital Butabarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for short-term treatment of insomnia. It is also used to relieve anxiety.

Chlordiazepoxide Chlordiazepoxide is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for anxiety disorders and withdrawal symptoms due to alcoholism. Trade Names : More...

Clonazepam Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Clorazepate Clorazepate is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety.

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Duloxetine Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Escitalopram Escitalopram is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change). It increases the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Etizolam Etizolam is a hypnotic and sedative, prescribed for anxiety, and sleep disorders. Trade Names : More...

Fluoxetine Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. It is also used for obesity and eating disorders. Trade Names : More...

Flurazepam Flurazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for sleep disorder. Trade Names :

Hydroxyzine Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine with anticholinergic effect, prescribed for anxiety and tension. It is also used for pruritus and urticaria. Trade Names : More...

Lithium Lithium is an antimanic agent, prescribed for acute mania and bipolar disorder. Trade Names : More...

Lorazepam Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Maprotiline Maprotiline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Mephobarbital Mephobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for anxiety, tension, apprehension, and preventing seizures.

Meprobamate Meprobamate is a tranquilizer, prescribed for anxiety and tenseness.

Meprobamate and Aspirin Meprobamate and Aspirin contains a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and an anxiolytic, prescribed for pain with anxiety or tension from muscle/bone problems.

Midazolam Midazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for preoperative sedation, anxiolysis and amnesia. Trade Names : More...

Mirtazapine Mirtazapine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It alters the activity of certain chemicals in the brain to maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Moclobemide Moclobemide is a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for depression and social anxiety. Trade Names :

Oxazepam Oxazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety and insomnia. Trade Names :

Oxcarbazepine Oxcarbazepine is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication. It reduces anxiety and mood disorders. It also controls benign motor tics (sudden movements in body lasting for a short period of time). It slows down the abnormal nerve impulses in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Paroxetine Paroxetine is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More...

Phenobarbital Phenobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures and as a sedative to relieve anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Phenobarbitone Phenobarbitone is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures, and treating sleep disorders. Trade Names :

Prazepam Prazepam is an anti-anxiety agent, prescribed for anxiety.

Pregabalin Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant used as an additional treatment of partial seizures. It is also effective against nerve-related pain as it decreases the number of pain signals sent out by the damaged nerves in the body. It is used in the management of postherpetic neuralgia (nerve pain caused by the chicken pox virus), painful peripheral neuropathy due to diabetes, nerve-related pain due to spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia (a condition where the patient has muscle and connective tissue pain). It is also used in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More...

Prochlorperazine Prochlorperazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting. Trade Names : More...

Secobarbital Secobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep). It is also used to relieve anxiety before surgery.

Trazodone Trazodone is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. Trade Names : More...