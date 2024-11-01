Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, November 01). Fast-Mimicking Diet: A Balanced Approach to Fasting . Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 01, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fast-mimicking-diet-a-balanced-approach-to-fasting-217822-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Fast-Mimicking Diet: A Balanced Approach to Fasting". Medindia. Nov 01, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fast-mimicking-diet-a-balanced-approach-to-fasting-217822-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Fast-Mimicking Diet: A Balanced Approach to Fasting". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fast-mimicking-diet-a-balanced-approach-to-fasting-217822-1.htm. (accessed Nov 01, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Fast-Mimicking Diet: A Balanced Approach to Fasting. Medindia, viewed Nov 01, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fast-mimicking-diet-a-balanced-approach-to-fasting-217822-1.htm.