How Many Hours of Sleep is Good for Your Heart?

Even after accounting for other known risk factors for heart disease or stroke, people who slept less than six hours or more than eight hours a night had significantly greater odds of having plaque buildup in the walls of their carotid arteries--a 54% and 39% increase, respectively--compared with those who got seven or eight hours of shut eye.The study adds to mounting evidence that sleep patterns, similar to diet and exercise, may play a defining role in someone's cardiovascular risk.said Evangelos Oikonomou, MD, consultant cardiologist and the study's lead author.For this analysis, researchers assessed sleep patterns in 1,752 people living in the Corinthia region of Greece using a standard questionnaire that was fielded by a trained cardiologist, primary care provider or nurse.Participants were then divided into one of four groups based on self-reported sleep duration: normal (seven to eight hours a night), short sleep duration (six to seven hours a night), very short sleep duration (less than six hours a night) or long sleep duration (greater than eight hours a night).Participants represented a broad spectrum of the general public, including healthy people as well as those with cardiovascular risk factors and established heart disease, and most were from rural areas with less than 1,000-2,000 inhabitants. They ranged in age from 40 to 98 years, with a mean age of 64 years old.At the time of the study, each participant also underwent ultrasound imaging to measure the thickness of the inner part of the arterial wall. Thickening of the arterial walls reflects plaque buildup and is associated with an increased risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events. Intima media thickness of >1.5 mm or protrusion >50% compared to nearby segments of the artery wall was defined as atherosclerotic plaque.Researchers uncovered a U-shaped pattern between sleep duration and early indicators of atherosclerosis, which underscores the need for a balanced sleep pattern, Oikonomou said. Intima media thickness and plaque build-up in the artery walls was greater in both the shorter and longer sleep duration groups as compared to normal sleep duration.Oikonomou said.Researchers said that adopting a balanced sleep pattern of six to eight hours nightly may be just what the doctor ordered.Oikonomou added.The amount of sleep someone needs depends on several factors, especially one's age. In the U.S., most guidelines recommend that adults sleep between seven and nine hours each night. Yet, one out of every three American adults do not get enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Poor sleep has also been linked to a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, poor mental health and even dying early.This study is limited in that it relies on self-reported sleep patterns and is cross sectional in nature, so the relationship between sleep patterns and atherosclerotic activity is based on a single point in time. Further research is needed, especially to look at whether too much sleep is harmful, which hasn't been studied as well as getting too little.Source: Eurekalert