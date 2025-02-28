Non-Invasive CtDNA Testing for Early Detection of Multiple Myeloma

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) offers a minimally invasive, highly sensitive method for monitoring multiple myeloma, tracking genetic mutations, disease progression, and CAR T-cell response.
- ctDNA offers a non-invasive way to track Multiple Myeloma, reducing the need for painful bone marrow biopsies
- Detects genetic mutations, treatment resistance, and disease progression before symptoms appear
- Assess CAR T-cell effectiveness, persistence, and response to treatment
Developing a minimally invasive, accurate, and efficient method to monitor MM is important. Using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) a new revolutionary approach is designed to detect and track MM more effectively.
How ctDNA Improves MM MonitoringTraditional methods like invasive bone marrow (BM) biopsies have limitations due to genetic modifications of the disease. Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is small fragments of DNA released by cancer cells into the bloodstream. By analyzing ctDNA, doctors can understand the genetic information about the tumor without doing an invasive biopsy.
Researchers have developed an ultra-sensitive method called CAPP-Seq (Cancer Personalized Profiling by Deep Sequencing) to analyze ctDNA in MM patients. This technique can identify over 80 tumor-specific genetic mutations per patient and requires only a blood sample for analysis.
It tracks the disease levels as effectively as BM-based MRD (Minimal Residual Disease) testing and monitors the effectiveness and persistence of CAR T-cells. After incorporating CAR T-cells into the body, it should rapidly multiply and increase in number to target and kill the cancer cells. This tool can detect early signs of resistance, such as BCMA loss or MYC amplification.
Some MM cells lose BCMA expression and cannot be targeted by the CAR T-cells. When the MYC gene is amplified, MM cells grow and divide rapidly making it resistant to therapy.
Liquid Biopsy for Multiple MyelomaThis liquid biopsy method is already being used in other cancers and shows promising results in MM by identifying specific mutations in MM cells, measuring the extent of cancer spread, and evaluating the effectiveness of the therapy.
It can detect the recurrence of MM before symptoms appear and identify genetic changes that lead to treatment resistance. The study found that patients with higher ctDNA levels had adverse disease outcomes. Some patients had pre-existing BCMA gene loss, leading to shorter treatment response duration. ctDNA changes after one month of therapy with a long-term response.
CAR T-Cell Therapy and ChallengesCAR T-cell therapy is revolutionizing treatment for relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM), where a patient’s immune cells are engineered to attack myeloma cells. However, nearly all patients experience relapse due to tumor evolution and resistance mechanisms.
Current monitoring methods rely on BM-based minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment, which requires an invasive procedure and does not provide a proper analysis of disease progression.
While ctDNA testing shows great promise, certain limitations like copy number alterations (CNAs) and translocations are harder to detect with ctDNA than with BM-based tests. The study was conducted on a small number of patients, making it difficult for validation. More research is needed before ctDNA can replace BM biopsies in regular clinical MM care. It is important to explore ctDNA’s role in long-term disease tracking, subgroup analysis, and early detection of treatment resistance.
