medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Herceptin Associated Heart Problems can be Prevented In Cancer Patients

by Rishika Gupta on  March 12, 2018 at 7:50 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Chemotherapy drug doxorubicin when given in combition with one anti hypertensive mediaction before the intake of Herceptin can reduce heart problems associated with breast cancer.
  • Herceptin is generally used to treat aggressive form of breast cancer called HER2-positive but it can cause heart problems in patients.
  • Patients with HER2-positive breast cancer taking both doxorubicin and Herceptin and adding either an ACE inhibitor or a beta blocker can significantly reduce the chances of heart problems.
Herceptin Associated Heart Problems can be Prevented In Cancer Patients
Herceptin Associated Heart Problems can be Prevented In Cancer Patients

Herceptin, an aggressive anti-breast cancer therapy drug is well known to cause heart problems in patients with breast cancer. But this drug when taken along with a combination of a chemotherapy drug called doxorubicin and an antihypertensive drug, it can reduce the risk of heart problems.

The findings of this study are going to presented at the American College of Cardiology's 67th Annual Scientific Session.

A new standard of care has been developed to reduce the risk of cardiotoxicity in patients undergoing treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer.

FDA first approved Herceptin to treat an aggressive form of cancer- HER2-positive breast cancer. It had proved to be a stunning success in reducing cancer recurrence and improve survival rate, but due to its heart problem causing nature, physicians stopped prescribing Herceptin treatment or reduced the frequency of treatment if a patient's ejection fraction (a measure of the heart's ability to pump blood) was less then fifty percent.

The American Heart Association has warned doctors and patients to consider heart risks associated with Herceptin before they give or take the medication.

The placebo-controlled study explored whether two classes of drugs -- ACE inhibitors and beta blockers-- preserved a patient's cardiac function during chemotherapy or not.

The study studied the patients who were treated with Herceptin alone and also patients who were treated with Herceptin after the first dosage of chemotherapy drug known as doxorubicin.

"Herceptin is arguably the most effective treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer. These patients are already anxious about their future. We don't want to avoid this exceptionally effective treatment just because it might cause damage to the heart." said Guglin.

The study showed that ACE inhibitors and beta blockers drugs did not help preserve ejection fraction in patients taking Herceptin alone.

However, they were a significant decrease in cardiotoxicity for patients taking either beta blockers or ACE inhibitors who received doxorubicin before Herceptin: cardiac event rates in the placebo group were 47 percent, compared to ACE inhibitors (37 percent) and beta blockers (31 percent).

"In the past few decades, we've made huge strides in successfully treating cancers that used to be very deadly for patients," said Dr. Mark Evers, director of the NCI-designated UK Markey Cancer Center. "But it's important to also think about the patient's future and to help them maintain the best possible quality of life. This study provides valuable information for oncologists who are treating patients with HER2-positive breast cancer, and may help shape the new standard of treatment for this cancer in years to come," said Guglin.

"For example, should we always treat with both doxorubicin and Herceptin? Should we re-evaluate our minimum standards for heart function? What if the patient's EF is less than 50 percent but is asymptomatic? And should the patient's wishes carry more weight in the equation?" Guglin said. "All of these questions require careful consideration, but this part is clear: giving an ACE inhibitor or beta blocker to patients taking doxorubicin and Herceptin for HER2-positive breast cancer will significantly reduce the risk of cardiotoxic side effects," said Dr. Maya Guglin.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

US Territories Lag Behind in Breast Cancer Care

US Territories Lag Behind in Breast Cancer Care

Breast cancer care in US territories lags behind care in states. Older women residing in the U.S territories are less likely to receive recommended or timely care for breast cancer compared with similar women residing in the continental United ...

Genetics of Breast Cancer Metastasis Identified

Genetics of Breast Cancer Metastasis Identified

Study reveals the genetic factors that explain the spread of breast cancer or breast cancer metastasis.

New Potential Marker of Breast Cancer Metastasis

New Potential Marker of Breast Cancer Metastasis

Mi R-24-3p could be a potential novel marker of breast cancer metastases in breast cancer.

New Blood Test Could Quickly Predict If Drug Palbociclib Will Work in Breast Cancer Patients

New Blood Test Could Quickly Predict If Drug Palbociclib Will Work in Breast Cancer Patients

New blood test for cancer DNA developed by scientists could predict if a woman is responding to new breast cancer drug palbociclib, months earlier than current tests.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Male Breast Cancer

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Heart Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Male Breast Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...