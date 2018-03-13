medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

What Cause Diabetic Complications and Increased Heart Disease?

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 13, 2018 at 12:34 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Protein pathways that cause diabetic complications and increased heart disease have been identified.
  • An increase in proteins in the pathways of semaphorin and plexin may result in increased HbA1c which in turn may lead to diabetic retinopathy.
  • HbA1c refers to 'glycosylated hemoglobin' which is used as a marker for long-term blood sugar level.
Protein pathways that are closely linked to changes in both triglyceride and hemoglobin A1c levels in diabetic patients have been identified in recent research by the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City.
What Cause Diabetic Complications and Increased Heart Disease?
What Cause Diabetic Complications and Increased Heart Disease?

The findings of two related studies bring new interest in additional research that will help healthcare providers understand the links and identify ways to intervene earlier and prevent the onset of heart disease or diabetic complications.

Importance of protein interactions in diabetes and heart diseases
"Understanding the biology of how proteins interact with other cells in the body can improve patient care and help physicians prevent catastrophic events like heart attack, stroke, or death," said Stacey Knight, PhD, a researcher with the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute and lead author of the study. "The findings of these studies may help explain the often-increased triglyceride levels that lead to cardiovascular events for diabetic patients."

In diabetic patients, high triglyceride levels are associated with heart disease and stroke. High levels of hemoglobin A1C are also associated with increased complications like diabetic retinopathy.

For one of the studies, researchers looked at 264 patients who were enrolled in the FACTOR-64 study, which was a clinical trial designed to reduce the risks of diabetic patients for cardiovascular disease. A SOMA scan assay was used to determine the plasma levels for more than 4,000 proteins.

Pathways of semaphorin and plexin and diabetic retinopathy
Researchers found a significant association between the pathways of semaphorin and plexin, both of which have been found to the linked with with diabetic retinopathy, a diabetic complication in which high blood glucose levels damage the blood vessels of the retina.

"We found that an increase of the proteins in this pathway may result in increased hemoglobin A1C, or an increased A1C increase proteins in the pathway," said Dr. Knight. "We'll need to further explore this association to identify how those two elements influence each other."

The second study looked at the same population of patients from the FACTOR-64 study and identified three protein pathways that were significantly associated with triglyceride levels:
  • Insulin-like growth factor-binding protein
  • Immunoglobulin
  • Fibronectin
Additional research is needed to help clinicians better understand the relationships between triglyceride levels and these three protein pathways.

"These initial findings made us pause for a moment and start asking additional questions about these relationships," said Dr. Knight. "We hope to further explore these pathways to better identify where interventions may occur to help reduce risk for cardiovascular events in diabetic patients."

References:
  1. Stacey Knight, Heidi May, Jeffrey Anderson, Kirk Knowlton and J. Muhlestein. Semaphorin and Plexin Pathways Associated with Increases in Hemoglobin A1C in Individuals with Diabetes Mellitus, Journal Journal of the American College of Cardiology DOI: 10.1016/S0735-1097(18)32363-5


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes insipidus is caused by a deficiency in the antidiuretic hormone or due to kidney defects. The kidneys fail to retain water in the body leading to excessive urination and thirst.

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar

The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months

Diabetes - Foot Care

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Glycemic Index

Glycemic Index

GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Heart Pregnancy and Complications Healthy Heart Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar Diabetes - Foot Care Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...