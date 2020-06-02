medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 6, 2020 at 3:18 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • New coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has became a nightmare for many kids
  • Talking to kids about coronavirus and safety precautions can help them stay away from this viral boogeyman
  • Following good hygiene habits such as washing hands regularly, sneezing into the crook of the elbow, limiting contact with sick people could be the cornerstone of coronavirus prevention

Is your child being scared of new coronavirus (2019-nCoV)? Relax, take time to sit and have a chat with your child about the new coronavirus outbreak and teach them the basic protective measures to fight back the deadly China virus.
Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear
Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

Disease outbreaks are scary, especially when it's a new virus that's infecting people on a large scale.

Show Full Article


With stories about coronavirus plastering almost every news site, it can be more than a little daunting to sort through the information without freaking out. And if adults are worried, you can bet your kids probably are too.

But coronavirus doesn't have to be a viral boogeyman. Honesty and directness are key to having a productive conversation with your child about this new disease, said Diane Bales, associate professor of human development and family science at the University of Georgia.

Here are a few tips on how to frame that chat to relieve your child's fears about the virus:

Monitor the information your child is getting

Depending on how old your kid is, a lot of what they're seeing may be from social media, which is not always the most reliable source of information. You want to make sure to watch and contextualize what your child is reading or hearing. Answer their questions honestly without going into too much detail, if it's not required.

Explain what's going on at their developmental level

"Very young children who don't have the basic ability to understand how germs are spread are just going to be scared by this information," said Bales. You may need to explain that process on their level to help them understand that they're not going to spontaneously get sick from the virus and that there are things they can do to stay healthy.

Put the outbreak in scope

Without diminishing the effect the outbreak is having on China, explain to your child that the coronavirus isn't widespread in the U.S. Help them understand that they aren't likely to come into contact with the virus.

Give children a sense of agency

Teaching kids to wash their hands regularly and sneeze into their elbows instead of their hands gives them a sense of control over their bodies. "It gives them a feeling of 'there's this thing out there that's scary but there are things I can do to prevent getting it,'" Bales said.

Use the opportunity to explain why it's important to stay home if you feel sick

Sometimes parents don't even realize the potential seriousness of sending their kids to school while they're still contagious. This is a good opportunity to teach children (and remind yourself) how important it is to limit contact with people while sick to avoid spreading their bug to other people.

Reference :
  1. How to talk to your child about coronavirus - (https://news.uga.edu/how-to-talk-to-your-child-about-coronavirus)


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Novel Study Finds CT Imaging Features of 2019 Novel Coronavirus

New study characterizes the key chest CT imaging findings in a group of infected patients with 2019-nCoV in China with the aim of familiarizing radiologists and clinical teams with the imaging manifestations of this new coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Outbreak: India among Top 30 At-Risk Countries

Deadly Coronavirus now starts spreading to across countries day-by-day. India is listed as one among the top 30 high-risk countries from the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Snakes Could be the Culprit Behind Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak in China

Coronavirus Outbreak: Snakes could be the original source of deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, reveals a new study.

Nearly 2,829 New Cases of Coronavirus in China & 57 New Deaths

China sees 2,829 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 57 new deaths from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.

Xenophobia

Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.

More News on:

XenophobiaMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeChristianson SyndromeParanoia
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Menopause May Up Risk of Kidney Stones

Obesity

Hemorrhoids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive