medindia
Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 7, 2020 at 12:10 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Most Indians love eating food with hands
  • Eating with hands makes food taste yummy, enjoyable and more satisfying
  • It would be best if you are little mindful, as this finger-licking experience could make you eat more and add extra pounds to your body weight

Eating with your hands makes food taste better, enjoyable, and more satisfying. However, this finger-licking experience could make you eat more. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Retailing.
Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good

Why people eat rice with hands in most parts of India? Because directly touching the food makes experience of eating more enjoyable, say researchers.

Show Full Article


The study revealed that when high self-control individuals touch food directly with their hands, compared to when they use cutlery, they not only find what they eat -- tastier and more satisfying -- but also eat more.

"Our results suggest that for people who regularly control their food consumption, direct touch triggers an enhanced sensory response, making food more desirable and appealing," said study researcher Adriana Madzharov from Stevens Institute of Technology in the US.

Study - I

In her first experiment, Madzharov had 45 undergraduate students visually inspect and evaluate a cube of Muenster cheese, hold it before eating it and then asked them to answer questions about their eating behavior.

Half of the participants used a pick and sampled a cheese cube with an appetizer while the other half sampled a cheese cube without pick.

Initially, the two groups did not indicate any difference.

The research team found that participants who reported a high degree of self-control when consuming food -- individuals who report that they can resist tasty foods and are conscious about what and how much they eat -- when using their hands found the cheese tastier and more appetizing.

Even when Madzharov manipulated participants' thinking on self-control, goals and food consumption, these findings persisted, suggesting that a high degree of self-control influences how people experience food when they touch it directly with their hands -- to show whether self-control is real or primed.

Study - II

In the second experiment, the researchers separated a new set of 145 undergraduate students into two groups.

The first group was told to imagine that they have decided to be more careful with their diet and cut back on excessive eating in order to achieve their long-term objective of being fit and healthy.

The second, that they had decided to worry less about their weight all the time and allow themselves to indulge in tasty foods more often in order to enjoy life and experience its pleasures.

All participants were given a plastic cup with four mini donuts inside it -- only half of them were allowed to use their hands, while rest used picks.

As in the first experiment, the participants were then asked to visually inspect and evaluate the mini donuts on hedonistic qualities such as texture, freshness, quality and nutrition.

The researcher also instructed them to report their level of focus and attention when eating the mini donuts to get a measure of mindfulness and sensory experience.

The study found that when participants were primed with self-control (vs. indulgent) thinking, they evaluated the sampled food more positively than when they touched it directly with their hands.

It also suggests that the mechanism driving this effect was the enhanced sensory experience that participants reported in the direct touch or self-control condition.

Reference :
  1. Self-Control and Touch: When Does Direct Versus Indirect Touch Increase Hedonic Evaluations and Consumption of Food - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jretai.2019.10.009)


Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Electronic Spoons To Make Food Sweeter, Tastier

Taste Buddy emits a low-level electrical current to stimulate taste buds so the mouth perceives sweet or salty flavours even when they are not really present.

Top 8 Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas

Morning breakfast is an important meal of the day, especially for Indians. Eating a healthy breakfast is a must as it keeps them active all day. So, try out these eight healthy Indian breakfast recipes and reap numerous health benefits for a healthy ...

Hand Sanitizers - Interesting Facts You Must Know

Hand sanitizer is a gel that contains alcohol, which kills the germs and thus, protecting us against the onset of infections. Hand sanitizers are easy to use, and portable. Read this article to know more about the advantages, dangers and the correct ...

Time for India to Go Back to Traditional Indian Food: Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, criticized the instant food culture and prompted the need to go back to traditional Indian food.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

Walking Corpse Syndrome

Very High Blood Pressure May Up Heart Disease Risk in Pregnant Moms
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive