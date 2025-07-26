Fewer Workout Days, Same Lifesaving Gains for Diabetics

Exercising just on weekends may significantly reduce mortality risk in people with diabetes, according to a major cohort study.

Highlights: Weekend Warriors had 40% lower all-cause and 53% lower heart-related death risk

Equal health benefits are seen with condensed vs. spread-out exercise

Diabetes mortality drops with ≥150 minutes/week of physical activity, regardless of schedule

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Association of Weekend Warrior and Other Physical Activity Patterns With Mortality Among Adults With Diabetes: A Cohort Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Just 150 minutes of weekly activity, even if done on #weekends, can cut the risk of #cardiovascular death by over 50%! #weekendwarriors #everydayexercise #diabetes #diabetesmortality #fitness #medindia’

Just 150 minutes of weekly activity, even if done on #weekends, can cut the risk of #cardiovascular death by over 50%! #weekendwarriors #everydayexercise #diabetes #diabetesmortality #fitness #medindia’

Advertisement

Can Fewer Workout Days Still Save Lives?

Weekend Warriors (≥150 minutes/week, in 1–2 sessions) Regularly Active (≥150 minutes/week, spread over ≥3 days) Inactive/Insufficiently Active

Advertisement

Key Findings Emphasized

Lower Mortality Risk with Physical Activity:

Weekend Warriors: 40%

Regularly Active: 38%

Weekend Warriors: 53%

Regularly Active: 49%

Why This Matters for People with Diabetes?

Equal Gains from Different Schedules

Intensity and Quantity Still Reign Supreme

Limitations to Consider

The physical activity is self-reported, and thus prone to bias.

The study failed to differentiate between type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

It does not recognize changes in physical activities over time and is ineffective at measuring other health behaviors.

Association of Weekend Warrior and Other Physical Activity Patterns With Mortality Among Adults With Diabetes: A Cohort Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40690774/)