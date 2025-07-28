Do Obese Parents With High Cholesterol Pass on Asthma Risk to Kids?

Parental metabolic health influences asthma severity and control in children.
- High low-density lipoprotein and triglycerides in children increase severe asthma risk
- Maternal obesity and poor lipid levels linked to uncontrolled asthma in children
- Paternal blood sugar and low high-density lipoprotein tied to asthma flare-ups in kids
Go to source). Approximately 17% of American adolescents and 16% of children are obese, with obesity rates having tripled in Black and Hispanic children over the past four decades. Similar trends are observed in Europe. Unlike most asthma cases worldwide, obesity-associated asthma presents a unique inflammatory phenotype rather than an allergic one.
In children, obesity-related asthma involves inflammatory cell activation coupled with disturbances in lipid and glucose regulation. The mechanisms behind these associations are not fully understood, which motivated the current investigation published in Respiratory Research.
Parental Metabolic Influence on Childhood Asthma RiskMaternal pre-pregnancy obesity and pregnancy weight gain are linked to elevated blood lipids, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides. Their children are also more susceptible to childhood obesity and respiratory illnesses such as new-onset wheezing and respiratory infections. However, the relationship between paternal body weight, metabolic abnormalities and respiratory illness in offspring remains unclear.
This study examined associations of parental obesity and metabolic markers with dyslipidemia and asthma in children. It also evaluated whether birth weight, particularly being underweight for gestational age, related to asthma outcomes and assessed if the findings extended beyond children using inhaled corticosteroids.
The study included 29,851 children aged 2 to 17 years (mean age 9 years) from the nationwide Danish REASSESS Youth cohort, with approximately 8,500 diagnosed with asthma. Of these, 1,430 children (5%) had severe asthma, 4,750 (16%) had poor asthma control, and 2,353 (8%) experienced episodes of worsening asthma severity.
Because the cohort only involved children prescribed inhaled corticosteroids, the findings mainly reflect persistent, more severe asthma rather than all pediatric asthma cases, potentially limiting applicability to milder or intermittent asthma.
Lipid and Glucose Markers in Children With AsthmaAmong approximately 2,000 children with lipid measurements, 10% had elevated total cholesterol and 11% had high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Reduced high-density lipoprotein cholesterol was found in 15%, while 14% showed increased triglycerides. Hemoglobin A1c was elevated in 1.7% of roughly 5,500 children but was not independently predictive of asthma severity, control, or exacerbations.
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides raised the odds of severe and worsening asthma by 2.3-fold and 1.5-fold, respectively. Low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol correlated with 1.5-fold greater odds of both uncontrolled and exacerbating asthma. Additionally, children born underweight for gestational age had a 1.44-fold higher risk of uncontrolled asthma.
Before pregnancy, the mean maternal body mass index was 23.5 kilograms per square meter, with nearly 40% of mothers classified as overweight or obese. Elevated hemoglobin A1c levels were present in 4% of mothers and 8% of fathers. Thirty percent of mothers had elevated total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, with roughly 20% having high triglycerides. Among fathers, more than 40% had elevated total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides, while high-density lipoprotein cholesterol was reduced in 18% of mothers and 24% of fathers.
Associations Between Parental Metabolic Markers and Childhood AsthmaChildren born to mothers with elevated total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides showed a higher risk of uncontrolled asthma. Increases in maternal hemoglobin A1c were also linked to uncontrolled asthma. Interestingly, maternal total cholesterol was associated with uncontrolled asthma but was paradoxically protective against severe asthma.
Maternal pre-pregnancy obesity and markers of metabolic dysfunction predicted a 1.2 to 1.4-fold higher likelihood of uncontrolled asthma in offspring. Independent of metabolic markers, maternal overweight and obesity before pregnancy were also related to increased risks of poor asthma control in children.
Paternal hemoglobin A1c elevations increased the odds of exacerbating asthma in children, while lower high-density lipoprotein cholesterol predicted uncontrolled asthma. Conversely, higher paternal total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol were modestly protective against exacerbating asthma, with odds ratios suggesting a slight reduction in risk.
Comparison with Prior Research on Birth Weight and Asthma RiskCurrent findings differ somewhat from previous studies that linked obesity in children to increased asthma risk. Other research has indicated that adolescents with low birth weight or consistently high body mass index were more prone to asthma. Some reports also suggest that low-birth-weight children have a greater likelihood of developing later-onset asthma compared to larger babies.
This may be due to lighter babies gaining weight over time, having smaller lungs early in life, or being affected by poor maternal nutrition, reduced placental energy transfer, or adverse prenatal environmental exposures.
Conflicting results have also emerged from meta-analyses examining lipid markers and asthma in children. Nonetheless, the consensus is that dyslipidemia associates with asthma in the pediatric population. This study adds evidence that different cholesterol components influence clinical asthma features in distinct ways, with some, like paternal low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, possibly protective in certain outcomes.
Obesity and Non-Allergic Asthma Links in ChildrenMaternal obesity predicted poorly controlled asthma in the current cohort, supporting earlier studies but not correlating with atopic conditions. This finding further confirms that obesity-related asthma likely has a non-allergic inflammatory origin. Possible mechanisms include gut microbiome imbalance, altered glucose metabolism, and dietary differences in obese mothers compared to those of normal weight.
Parental and childhood dyslipidemia emerged as risk factors for asthma in this Danish cohort of children with persistent asthma. The results suggest that disrupted fat metabolism exerts transgenerational effects contributing to asthma via mechanisms beyond direct parental body weight. However, as a cross-sectional registry-based analysis without a control group, and including only children treated with inhaled corticosteroids, the findings reflect associations rather than causal relationships and may not apply to all pediatric asthma cases.
Emerging Role of Paternal Metabolism in Childhood AsthmaFor the first time, this study highlights links between altered paternal metabolism and asthma outcomes in children. Further research is needed to develop interventions that could prevent asthma in offspring. The influence of genetic or epigenetic factors on inflammatory and metabolic changes in obesity-related asthma remains to be elucidated.
The observed connections between maternal weight, gestational weight gain, birth weight for gestational age, and asthma risk warrant additional investigation to identify lifestyle interventions before or early in pregnancy. Such strategies could potentially improve respiratory health throughout childhood.
