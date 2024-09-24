Exercising After Delivering a Baby: Find Your Groove Again

Highlights:
- Gradually start with low-impact exercises like walking and pelvic floor exercises
- Wait 4-6 months before resuming intense physical activity
- Consult with a doctor before starting any exercise program after delivery
After giving birth, regular physical activity is a great way to aid in recovery, tone your muscles, and boost both your energy levels and mental wellbeing. However, it's essential to understand that your body has undergone significant changes, and you should ease back into exercise (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Safe return to exercise after pregnancy
).
Why Exercise After Pregnancy is Important
Postnatal exercise offers numerous benefits. It can help you regain strength, improve your fitness, and even reduce stress
. For many new mothers, physical activity serves as a mood booster and helps ward off postnatal depression
. Exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous; even a simple walk can make a difference. Remember, every pregnancy is unique, so it’s important to consult your healthcare provider before starting a new fitness routine.
Benefits of Postnatal Exercise
If you’re short on time or energy, don’t stress about doing long workouts. Even 10 minutes of exercise can be beneficial.
- Strengthens muscles, especially those weakened by childbirth.
- Increases energy levels, helping to combat the fatigue that comes with caring for a newborn.
- Assists in post-pregnancy weight loss.
- Improves mental health by reducing stress and boosting your mood.
Understanding Your Post-Pregnancy Body
Your body needs time to heal after childbirth. Pregnancy and labor can affect your muscles, joints, and overall strength. For example, labor can weaken the pelvic floor muscles, and some women experience bladder control issues. Additionally, pregnancy-related hormones can make your joints more flexible for up to 6 months after birth, increasing your risk of injury. It’s crucial to start with gentle exercises and gradually build your strength.
Be Aware of these Bodily Changes:
- Pelvic muscles may be weakened, especially if you had a large baby or long labor.
- Hormones can make your joints and ligaments more prone to injury.
- Your abdominal muscles may have separated during pregnancy (a condition called diastasis recti) and need to be strengthened gradually.
When Can You Start Exercising After Childbirth?
The timeline for returning to exercise varies based on your fitness level before pregnancy and the specifics of your childbirth. Generally, it’s advised to wait until your postnatal check-up around 6 weeks before engaging in structured exercise programs or returning to the gym. For those who delivered via cesarean section, it’s important to allow for at least 6 weeks of healing before increasing physical activity.
Vaginal Birth
- Start gentle pelvic floor and abdominal exercises 1 to 2 days after birth.
- Begin with short, easy walks and gradually build up to 30-minute daily walks.
Caesarean Birth
- Wait at least 6 weeks before lifting anything heavier than your baby.
- Pelvic floor exercises can begin around 3 days after birth, but avoid exercises like sit-ups for several months.
Low-Risk Exercises for Postnatal Recovery
In the early days after childbirth, there are many gentle exercises that are safe and beneficial for your recovery. These include abdominal bracing, pelvic floor exercises, walking, yoga, and swimming (once the bleeding has stopped). Activities like these can be incorporated into your daily routine, making it easier to stay active while caring for your baby.
Safe Exercises after Pregnancy
While it's exciting to start moving again, there are certain signs that indicate your body might need more time to recover. If you experience any pain, discomfort, or pulling sensations at your cesarean scar, stop exercising and rest for a few days before trying again. Similarly, if you notice urine leakage during high-impact activities, this may signal that your pelvic floor isn't fully recovered.
- Abdominal bracing: Involve pulling in your lower tummy while sitting, standing, or lying down.
- Pelvic floor exercises: Strengthen the muscles supporting your bladder, uterus, and bowel.
- Walking, swimming, yoga, low-impact aerobics, and cycling are excellent ways to ease back into fitness.
If you experience symptoms of a pelvic organ prolapse (such as feeling pressure or noticing a bulge in your vagina), consult your doctor or a physiotherapist. They can offer solutions, from lifestyle changes to specific treatments, to help you heal and regain strength.
Reference:
- Safe return to exercise after pregnancy - (https://www.pregnancybirthbaby.org.au/safe-return-to-exercise-after-pregnancy)
