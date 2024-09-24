Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 24). Exercising After Delivering a Baby: Find Your Groove Again . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 24, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/exercising-after-delivering-a-baby-find-your-groove-again-217350-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Exercising After Delivering a Baby: Find Your Groove Again". Medindia. Sep 24, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/exercising-after-delivering-a-baby-find-your-groove-again-217350-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Exercising After Delivering a Baby: Find Your Groove Again". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/exercising-after-delivering-a-baby-find-your-groove-again-217350-1.htm. (accessed Sep 24, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Exercising After Delivering a Baby: Find Your Groove Again. Medindia, viewed Sep 24, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/exercising-after-delivering-a-baby-find-your-groove-again-217350-1.htm.