Power of Your Handshake Can Reveal Your Heart Health

- Hand grip strength is closely linked to cardiovascular health and muscle frailty
- Regular strength training can improve grip and overall longevity
- Simple exercises like shoulder shrugs and ball squeezes can enhance grip strength
What Your Grip Strength Means for Your Overall Health - and Exercises To Improve It
Hand Grip Strength and Its Connection to HealthAccording to Milica McDowell, a physical therapist and founder of Clearwater Physical Therapy, grip strength is not just about a strong handshake—it’s an indicator of muscular endurance, power, and bone health. Moreover, research has shown that weak grip strength may be linked to higher rates of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality.
Dr. Darryl Leong, a researcher at McMaster University’s Population Health Research Institute, emphasizes that grip strength is closely associated with muscular and vascular health. He states, “Grip strength is an easy measurement of muscle health and can even predict longevity.” In simple terms, weaker muscles could indicate potential cardiovascular issues.
How Grip Strength Can Signal Cardiovascular IssuesLeong’s team conducted a study involving over 125,000 adults to understand the connection between grip strength and cardiovascular health. They used a handheld dynamometer to measure grip strength and discovered that lower grip strength might be a warning sign of broader muscle weakness, potentially affecting the heart and blood vessels.
Leong notes that weak grip strength isn’t necessarily the cause of cardiovascular issues but a warning sign. He advises engaging in regular exercise, particularly strength training, to improve overall muscle health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems.
Simple Exercises to Improve Hand Grip StrengthBuilding and maintaining grip strength is crucial for overall well-being. As McDowell explains, exercises targeting the shoulders, elbows, and hands can significantly improve grip strength. Below are some simple movements you can incorporate into your routine:
1. Shoulder Shrugs
Start with your arms hanging by your sides, holding a weight in each hand. Shrug your shoulders forward, up, back, and down for one repetition. Aim to continue this motion for 20-30 seconds. If you find it difficult to complete, reduce the weight and gradually increase your endurance until you can complete one minute.
2. Elbow Rotations
Roll up a small towel and grasp each end with your hands. Extend your arms and rotate the towel as if wringing out water, alternating directions. This exercise helps strengthen your forearms and improve both supination and pronation.
3. Ball Squeezes
Using a tennis or stress ball, squeeze it continuously for 30 seconds before switching to the other hand. You’ll likely notice that your non-dominant hand tires more quickly, but with regular practice, you can balance out the strength in both hands.
Importance of Total Body ConditioningWhile grip strength is an essential health indicator, total body conditioning should be your ultimate goal. Leong emphasizes that developing a lifelong exercise routine, which includes strength training, can positively impact both grip strength and overall cardiovascular health.
In summary, grip strength is more than just a reflection of physical ability; it’s a crucial indicator of cardiovascular and overall health. Regular exercise, particularly strength training, can help maintain strong muscles, support heart health, and potentially extend your lifespan. As the saying goes, “If you don’t use it, you lose it,” and this rings true when it comes to maintaining your grip strength.
