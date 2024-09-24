Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 24). Power of Your Handshake Can Reveal Your Heart Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 24, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/power-of-your-handshake-can-reveal-your-heart-health-217351-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Power of Your Handshake Can Reveal Your Heart Health". Medindia. Sep 24, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/power-of-your-handshake-can-reveal-your-heart-health-217351-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Power of Your Handshake Can Reveal Your Heart Health". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/power-of-your-handshake-can-reveal-your-heart-health-217351-1.htm. (accessed Sep 24, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Power of Your Handshake Can Reveal Your Heart Health. Medindia, viewed Sep 24, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/power-of-your-handshake-can-reveal-your-heart-health-217351-1.htm.