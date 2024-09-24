Burnout and Work Stress: Is It Killing You Slowly?

Highlights: Recognize the signs of burnout early- chronic fatigue, sleeplessness, and recurrent illnesses are red flags

Small daily habits like staying hydrated, eating well, and exercising can significantly reduce stress

Work stress can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease- don’t ignore it



‘Work stress is a silent killer. Chronic fatigue, sleeplessness, and frequent illnesses are warning signs. Prioritize your health! #mentalhealth #burnout #medindia’

Advertisement

When Professional Success Turns Into a Silent Killer

Advertisement

Are You Ignoring the Warning Signs?

Advertisement

It’s Time to Take a Step Back and Breathe

Practical Steps to Combat Stress

Stay Hydrated: Water helps flush toxins out of your system, which can help reduce stress.

Water helps flush toxins out of your system, which can help reduce stress. Eat Nutritious Foods: A balanced diet supports both your physical and mental health.

A balanced diet supports both your physical and mental health. Exercise: Just 45 minutes a day can help you release stress and trigger feel-good hormones.

Just 45 minutes a day can help you release stress and trigger feel-good hormones. Maintain a Healthy Sleep Cycle: Good sleep is essential for recovering from daily stress.

Good sleep is essential for recovering from daily stress. Practice Stress Management: Meditation, deep breathing, or even just talking to someone can make a world of difference.

Reality of Workplace Stress

Don’t Let Work Be the Death of You

Great Place To Work India reveals that one out of every four employees struggle in speaking up about mental health issues at workplace (https://cxotoday.com/press-release/great-place-to-work-india-reveals-that-one-out-of-every-four-employees-struggle-in-speaking-up-about-mental-health-issues-at-workplace/) The Association between Job Strain and Atrial Fibrillation: Results from the Swedish WOLF Study (Fransson EI, Stadin M, Nordin M, et al. The Association between Job Strain and Atrial Fibrillation: Results from the Swedish WOLF Study. Biomed Res Int. 2015;2015:371905. doi:10.1155/2015/371905)

We have all heard the phrase “work hard, play hard,” but what if the “work hard” part is playing too hard on your health? Imagine waking up every day, pushing yourself to meet deadlines, impress your boss, and climb the corporate ladder, only to realize that the ladder you are climbing is leaning against a wall of stress, burnout, and potential health disasters. Unfortunately, for some, this realization comes too late.Anna Sebastian Perayil was just 26 years old, full of potential and working for one of the top accounting firms in the world, Ernst & Young (EY). But what seemed like a dream job quickly became a nightmare. Theand relentlessclaimed her life, leaving her mother, Anita Augustine, to pen a heart-wrenching letter to EY’s Chairman, Rajiv Memani. The tragedy? No one from her office attended her funeral.And Anna’s story is not an isolated case. Consider Satish Nandgaonkar, a top writer for Hindustan Times in Mumbai. After allegedly being humiliated at work, he suffered a heart attack just outside his office, a stark reminder of how brutal work environments can literally break hearts. Then there’s Saurabh Kumar Laddha, a 25-year-old McKinsey & Company employee who felt the only escape from his unbearable work pressure was to end his life by jumping from a building.These are not just stories- they are warnings.Dr. Suchismitha Rajamanya, Lead Consultant & HOD at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, sees the consequences of work stress up close. “Nearly every week, I see about 6 to 10 patients who come in because they are stressed and exhausted,” she says. But burnout does not just hit like a ton of bricks- it starts with subtle signs.Physically, you might notice. Mentally, stress can manifest as. You might start missing work more often, performing poorly, or withdrawing from professional activities. Your ability to concentrate might wane, and your memory might start to fail you.The key, as Dr. Rajamanya notes, is prevention. “The goal is to prevent yourself from reaching that breaking point,” she advises. But how do you do that when the demands of work seem never-ending?Here’s a thought: If your job is demanding too much of you, it’s okay to demand something back- your health. Start by listening to your body. If you are constantly tired, stressed, or getting sick, it’s time to take action. Do not wait until you are at the edge of burnout.Divya Mohindroo, a Counseling Psychologist and Founder of Embrace Imperfections, offers some practical advice: “Think more practically rather than emotionally, and strike a balance between your emotions and practical life.” She emphasizes the importance of small, daily habits that can make a big difference:A recent study by Great Place To Work India revealed that, including stress, burnout, anxiety, or depression (1). With 56% of employees citing burnout as a significant concern, it is clear that workplace stress is not just about tough deadlines- it’s a public health crisis.And it’s not just about mental well-being. A study published in thefound that, an irregular heart rhythm disorder that can lead to serious heart problems (2).In a world where hustle culture is often glorified, it is easy to forget that your health should always come first. As Christopher Berg, M.D., a board-certified cardiologist, puts it, “The most beneficial dietary adjustments are usually those that are long-term, consisting of minor incremental changes undertaken gradually.” This applies to stress management as well- small, consistent steps toward reducing stress can make a huge difference over time.Source-Medindia