End Arthritis Pain - World Arthritis Day
End Arthritis Pain - World Arthritis Day

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 11, 2018 at 5:52 PM
Highlights:
  • World arthritis day is observed on the 12th of October across the world to create awareness and educate the public about this disabling condition
  • Arthritis causes painful and stiff joints in various parts of the body and affects a person's ability to function normally
  • Nearly 60 million persons in the US and 120 million in the European Union are diagnosed with arthritis and the numbers are expected to increase in the next few years
End Arthritis Pain - World Arthritis Day


World Arthritis Day was first established in 1996 by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) managed by the European League against Rheumatism (EULAR) and observed on the 12th October worldwide. Since its founding, it has grown into a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about early diagnosis of arthritis and related disorders and also raise funds to support arthritis research working towards a cure for this condition.

Arthritis Key Facts and Figures

  • Arthritis is an age-old condition and has been known since 4500 BC
  • Women are more commonly affected than men
  • Back pain due to arthritis of spine is a major reason for absence from work
  • Arthritis associated symptoms include generalized weakness and tiredness, weight loss, sleep disturbances and muscle pains
  • Osteoarthritis is one of the ten most disabling conditions known
  • It is estimated that within 10 years of diagnosis, a person will become unable to continue with his full-time job
  • Early diagnosis and treatment may help control pain and reduce the overall impact of the disease

What We Can Do to Raise Arthritis Awareness

As individuals, we too can do our part to raise awareness about this condition and educate the population about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment to prevent long-term complications.
  • Use social media such as Twitter and Facebook to widely post and share messages about arthritis and resources available to persons suffering from the condition
  • Show support and solidarity for arthritis awareness by organizing a sports or gala event in the local community and donating the proceeds to arthritis research
  • Make an individual contribution for arthritis research
  • Print and visual media can get experts to provide information about arthritis and raise public awareness
  • Sell themed stuff such as mugs, bracelets or tee shirts on social media to create awareness and raise funds for research
  • Doctors can offer free clinics and subsidized arthritis aids to the public suffering from joint pain and discomfort
  • Local administration may be urged to become involved to improve resources and healthcare access for persons suffering from arthritis

Living and Coping with Arthritis

Here are some tips that can help you cope with arthritis:
  • Avoid smoking and reduce alcohol consumption
  • Exercise and maintain a healthy body weight
  • Perform joint exercises regularly as prescribed by a physiotherapist to reduce joint pain and stiffness and improve mobility
  • Several gadgets and arthritis aids are commercially available to make life easier for persons living with arthritis
  • Limit sugar and salt intake and avoid fried and fatty foods as these increase inflammation
  • Follow a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Get adequate rest and sleep on time
  • Take painkillers as prescribed by the doctor
  • Take calcium and vitamin D supplements as prescribed by your doctor to improve bone and joint health
References :
  1. World Arthritis Day - (https://curearthritis.org/wad/)
  2. EULAR Mission Statement - World Arthritis Day - (https://www.eular.org/eular_mission.cfm)


Source: Medindia

