End Arthritis Pain - World Arthritis Day

‘Arthritis is a major cause of disability and places a huge burden on the individual as well as the healthcare system. Early diagnosis and treatment may help control pain and reduce the overall impact of the disease.’

Arthritis Key Facts and Figures

Arthritis is an age-old condition and has been known since 4500 BC

Women are more commonly affected than men

Back pain due to arthritis of spine is a major reason for absence from work

Arthritis associated symptoms include generalized weakness and tiredness, weight loss, sleep disturbances and muscle pains

Osteoarthritis is one of the ten most disabling conditions known

It is estimated that within 10 years of diagnosis, a person will become unable to continue with his full-time job

Early diagnosis and treatment may help control pain and reduce the overall impact of the disease

What We Can Do to Raise Arthritis Awareness

Use social media such as Twitter and Facebook to widely post and share messages about arthritis and resources available to persons suffering from the condition

Show support and solidarity for arthritis awareness by organizing a sports or gala event in the local community and donating the proceeds to arthritis research

Make an individual contribution for arthritis research

Print and visual media can get experts to provide information about arthritis and raise public awareness

Sell themed stuff such as mugs, bracelets or tee shirts on social media to create awareness and raise funds for research

Doctors can offer free clinics and subsidized arthritis aids to the public suffering from joint pain and discomfort

Local administration may be urged to become involved to improve resources and healthcare access for persons suffering from arthritis

Living and Coping with Arthritis

Avoid smoking and reduce alcohol consumption

Exercise and maintain a healthy body weight

Perform joint exercises regularly as prescribed by a physiotherapist to reduce joint pain and stiffness and improve mobility

Several gadgets and arthritis aids are commercially available to make life easier for persons living with arthritis

Limit sugar and salt intake and avoid fried and fatty foods as these increase inflammation

Follow a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables

Get adequate rest and sleep on time

Take painkillers as prescribed by the doctor

Take calcium and vitamin D supplements as prescribed by your doctor to improve bone and joint health

World Arthritis Day was first established in 1996 by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) managed by the European League against Rheumatism (EULAR) and observed on the 12October worldwide. Since its founding, it has grown into a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about early diagnosis of arthritis and related disorders and also raise funds to support arthritis research working towards a cure for this condition.As individuals, we too can do our part to raise awareness about this condition and educate the population about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment to prevent long-term complications.Here are some tips that can help you cope with arthritis: