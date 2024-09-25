Eat, Sleep, Console: Natural Boost to Breastfeeding and Weight for Newborns

Highlights: The Eat Sleep Console (ESC) approach significantly improves breastfeeding rates in babies with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS,) helping more infants start and continue breastfeeding

Boosting Breastfeeding for Babies with Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS)

Why Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC ) Is a Game-Changer for Breastfeeding Moms

More Breastfeeding, Less Formula: Infants cared for with the ESC method were 11% more likely to be breastfed compared to those receiving traditional care. Exclusive breastfeeding also doubled, with 15.1% of babies receiving only breast milk.

Infants cared for with the ESC method were 11% more likely to be breastfed compared to those receiving traditional care. Exclusive breastfeeding also doubled, with 15.1% of babies receiving only breast milk. Better Bonding: The ESC method focuses on keeping moms and babies close, which encourages direct breastfeeding. By the time of discharge, 35.2% of babies in the ESC group were breastfeeding directly compared to just 19.5% in the usual care group.

The ESC method focuses on keeping moms and babies close, which encourages direct breastfeeding. By the time of discharge, 35.2% of babies in the ESC group were breastfeeding directly compared to just 19.5% in the usual care group. More Natural Support: ESC reduces the need for medications, allowing babies to rely on non-pharmacologic care, like the comfort of nursing, to help ease their symptoms.

No Weight Loss Worries with Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC)

Why Moms Love the Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) Approach for Their Babies

Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) presents significant challenges for newborns and their caregivers. One of the innovative approaches to managing these infants is the Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) care approach. This method has shown promise in enhancing care outcomes, particularly in promoting breastfeeding and stabilizing weight (1). But how does this compare to traditional care methods, and what does it mean for breastfeeding mothers and their infants?Managing feeding, sleep, and weight can feel overwhelming in newborns dealing with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS). Enter the, a new way of caring for babies that focuses on minimizing medications and fostering natural behaviors like breastfeeding.The result? A morewithout needing to rely heavily on medications.Breastfeeding can be tricky for newborns with NOWS, but. In a study comparing traditional care with the ESC approach, the number of infants starting and continuing to breastfeed was significantly higher with ESC. Here’s what you can expect:Weight gain is another key factor in the care of infants with NOWS, and ESC has some good news here too. Babies managed with ESC sawcompared to those under traditional care. While there was a small difference in weight on day three of life, by the time the infants were discharged, their weights were similar, regardless of whether they were cared for using ESC or traditional methods.In fact, while ESC babies may experience a slightly lower weight z-score earlier on, they quickly catch up and leave the hospital just as healthy and happy.If you are wondering why so many moms are enthusiastic about the ESC approach, it’s because it focuses on their babies' most natural behaviors—eating, sleeping, and being consoled. This minimizes medical interventions and prioritizes bonding through breastfeeding. Moms find that theto their babies, reduces stress, and promotes quicker recovery for their infants.Source-Medindia