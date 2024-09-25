About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Eat, Sleep, Console: Natural Boost to Breastfeeding and Weight for Newborns

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 25 2024 7:21 PM

Eat, Sleep, Console: Natural Boost to Breastfeeding and Weight for Newborns
Highlights:
  • The Eat Sleep Console (ESC) approach significantly improves breastfeeding rates in babies with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS,) helping more infants start and continue breastfeeding
  • Babies in the ESC group show no significant weight loss differences compared to those receiving traditional care, despite needing fewer medications
  • ESC reduces the need for pharmacologic treatment, focusing on non-medical interventions that encourage natural behaviors like breastfeeding
Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) presents significant challenges for newborns and their caregivers. One of the innovative approaches to managing these infants is the Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) care approach. This method has shown promise in enhancing care outcomes, particularly in promoting breastfeeding and stabilizing weight (1). But how does this compare to traditional care methods, and what does it mean for breastfeeding mothers and their infants?

Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Linked to Increased Length of Stay Due to Poverty
Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Linked to Increased Length of Stay Due to Poverty
Prenatal exposure to opioids due to addiction of mothers to these substances leads to withdrawal symptoms in neonates, and there is longer hospital stay due to poverty in these families. Social services to these at-risk families decreased the length ...
Advertisement

Boosting Breastfeeding for Babies with Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS)

Managing feeding, sleep, and weight can feel overwhelming in newborns dealing with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS). Enter the Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) care approach, a new way of caring for babies that focuses on minimizing medications and fostering natural behaviors like breastfeeding.

The result? A more peaceful, connected, and effective way of nurturing your baby without needing to rely heavily on medications.


Advertisement
Midnight Munchies for Breastfeeding Moms: Nutritious & Guilt-Free Snacks
Midnight Munchies for Breastfeeding Moms: Nutritious & Guilt-Free Snacks
Waking up hungry during nighttime feedings? Discover healthy, easy-to-make snacks that boost milk production and keep you feeling full and energized.

Why Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC ) Is a Game-Changer for Breastfeeding Moms

Breastfeeding can be tricky for newborns with NOWS, but ESC is making it easier. In a study comparing traditional care with the ESC approach, the number of infants starting and continuing to breastfeed was significantly higher with ESC. Here’s what you can expect:
  • More Breastfeeding, Less Formula: Infants cared for with the ESC method were 11% more likely to be breastfed compared to those receiving traditional care. Exclusive breastfeeding also doubled, with 15.1% of babies receiving only breast milk.
  • Better Bonding: The ESC method focuses on keeping moms and babies close, which encourages direct breastfeeding. By the time of discharge, 35.2% of babies in the ESC group were breastfeeding directly compared to just 19.5% in the usual care group.
  • More Natural Support: ESC reduces the need for medications, allowing babies to rely on non-pharmacologic care, like the comfort of nursing, to help ease their symptoms.


Advertisement
Breastfeeding: Boosting Infant Health and Cutting Costs
Breastfeeding: Boosting Infant Health and Cutting Costs
How does breastfeeding impact child health and healthcare costs? Breastfeeding reduces childhood illnesses and lowers healthcare costs, promoting health equity.

No Weight Loss Worries with Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC)

Weight gain is another key factor in the care of infants with NOWS, and ESC has some good news here too. Babies managed with ESC saw no significant difference in weight loss compared to those under traditional care. While there was a small difference in weight on day three of life, by the time the infants were discharged, their weights were similar, regardless of whether they were cared for using ESC or traditional methods.

In fact, while ESC babies may experience a slightly lower weight z-score earlier on, they quickly catch up and leave the hospital just as healthy and happy.


Breastfeeding Solutions for Working Mothers
Breastfeeding Solutions for Working Mothers
Understand the common breastfeeding challenges faced by working moms and explore the solutions and support needed to ensure successful breastfeeding.

Why Moms Love the Eat, Sleep, Console (ESC) Approach for Their Babies

If you are wondering why so many moms are enthusiastic about the ESC approach, it’s because it focuses on their babies' most natural behaviors—eating, sleeping, and being consoled. This minimizes medical interventions and prioritizes bonding through breastfeeding. Moms find that the ESC method helps them feel more connected to their babies, reduces stress, and promotes quicker recovery for their infants.

References:
  1. Infant Feeding and Weight Trajectories in the Eat, Sleep, Console Trial: A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial (Merhar SL, Hu Z, Devlin LA, et al. Infant Feeding and Weight Trajectories in the Eat, Sleep, Console Trial: A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Pediatr. Published online August 12, 2024. doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2024.2578)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X