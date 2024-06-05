Don't Be Fooled! ICMR Warns of Hidden Junk in

- ICMR emphasizes vigilance in scrutinizing food labels to avoid hidden fats, sugars, and misleading health claims
- Consumers urged to prioritize label reading for comprehensive understanding of nutritional content and health implications
- Guidelines underscore the importance of informed decisions in food choices to safeguard health and well-being
Food labels misleading, Indiaâ€™s new dietary guidelines warn
Go to source).
Labels can be deceiving: 'Sugar-free' may hide fats and sugars! Stay informed. #medindia’
Misleading Health ClaimsHealth claims on packaged foods are crafted to attract consumers, suggesting that the products are healthy. Despite strict regulations by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), the ICMR cautions that labels can still be deceptive. For instance, products labelled as sugar-free might still have a high glycemic index and be calorie-dense due to other ingredients.
The ICMR also warns against misleading "no-cholesterol" or "heart-friendly" labels on oils. Since no plant-based oil contains cholesterol, such claims are redundant. However, all oils are 100% fat and should be consumed in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake.
Importance of Label Scrutiny for Informed Dietary ChoicesProducts claiming to contain "real fruit" might be another area of concern. According to the ICMR, such products may include only 10% actual fruit pulp, with the rest being added sugars and additives. Current FSSAI regulations allow products to be labelled as made with real fruit pulp even if the actual fruit content is minimal, potentially misleading consumers.
To make informed decisions, consumers should scrutinize food labels for key information. This includes the name of the food, brand name, list of ingredients, date of manufacture, use-by/expiration dates, and allergen declarations. Being aware of this information can help consumers avoid products that, despite their health claims, may not be as beneficial as they appear.
Empowering Consumers: Guidelines for Reading Food Labels1. Check Ingredient Lists: Always review the list of ingredients to understand what you are consuming. Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, so the first few items are the most significant.
2. Beware of Hidden Sugars: Look for various names for sugar such as sucrose, glucose, fructose, maltose, and corn syrup among others.
3. Understand Nutritional Information: Pay attention to serving sizes and the nutritional content per serving, particularly looking at the levels of fats, sugars, and sodium.
4. Look for Whole Foods: Prefer products with whole grains and minimal processing.
5. Be Skeptical of Claims: Question health claims on packaging and seek verification through the nutritional information and ingredients list.
By being vigilant and informed, consumers can better navigate the complexities of food labeling and make healthier choices amidst the often confusing and misleading claims on packaged foods.
As the ICMR advises, "Always read food labels thoroughly to ensure that you are making truly informed and healthy choices."
Reference:
- Food labels misleading, India’s new dietary guidelines warn - (https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/food/food-labels-misleading-india-s-new-dietary-guidelines-warn-96069)
Source-Medindia