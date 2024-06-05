About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Don't Be Fooled! ICMR Warns of Hidden Junk in

Don't Be Fooled! ICMR Warns of Hidden Junk in "Healthy" Foods

by Dr. Pavithra on Jun 5 2024 3:34 PM

Highlights:
  • ICMR emphasizes vigilance in scrutinizing food labels to avoid hidden fats, sugars, and misleading health claims
  • Consumers urged to prioritize label reading for comprehensive understanding of nutritional content and health implications
  • Guidelines underscore the importance of informed decisions in food choices to safeguard health and well-being
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently emphasized the importance of carefully reading food labels, noting that products marketed as "sugar-free" or "healthy" can often be misleading. These items, perceived as beneficial for diabetics and those watching their weight, might actually contain high levels of fats, refined cereals, and hidden sugars (1 Trusted Source
Food labels misleading, Indiaâ€™s new dietary guidelines warn

Go to source).

Can Food Labels Be Your Diet Companions?
Can Food Labels Be Your Diet Companions?
Healthy lifestyle can keep diseases at bay. Three most important things to look for in food labels are ingredients, nutrition content and allergen information.
Misleading Health Claims

Health claims on packaged foods are crafted to attract consumers, suggesting that the products are healthy. Despite strict regulations by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), the ICMR cautions that labels can still be deceptive. For instance, products labelled as sugar-free might still have a high glycemic index and be calorie-dense due to other ingredients.

The ICMR also warns against misleading "no-cholesterol" or "heart-friendly" labels on oils. Since no plant-based oil contains cholesterol, such claims are redundant. However, all oils are 100% fat and should be consumed in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake.

Plastic Teabags are Not Safe: Here’s Why
Plastic Teabags are Not Safe: Here’s Why
Is it safe to use plastic tea bags? No, plastic teabags may release tiny microscopic particles into your soothing cup of tea, reveals a new study.

Importance of Label Scrutiny for Informed Dietary Choices

Products claiming to contain "real fruit" might be another area of concern. According to the ICMR, such products may include only 10% actual fruit pulp, with the rest being added sugars and additives. Current FSSAI regulations allow products to be labelled as made with real fruit pulp even if the actual fruit content is minimal, potentially misleading consumers.

To make informed decisions, consumers should scrutinize food labels for key information. This includes the name of the food, brand name, list of ingredients, date of manufacture, use-by/expiration dates, and allergen declarations. Being aware of this information can help consumers avoid products that, despite their health claims, may not be as beneficial as they appear.


Nutri-Score Label can Prevent Misleading Sugar Claims on Groceries
Nutri-Score Label can Prevent Misleading Sugar Claims on Groceries
Is food labeling important? Nutri-Score label may help prevent the misleading effects of sugar claims on food products.

Empowering Consumers: Guidelines for Reading Food Labels

1. Check Ingredient Lists: Always review the list of ingredients to understand what you are consuming. Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, so the first few items are the most significant.

2. Beware of Hidden Sugars: Look for various names for sugar such as sucrose, glucose, fructose, maltose, and corn syrup among others.

3. Understand Nutritional Information: Pay attention to serving sizes and the nutritional content per serving, particularly looking at the levels of fats, sugars, and sodium.

4. Look for Whole Foods: Prefer products with whole grains and minimal processing.

5. Be Skeptical of Claims: Question health claims on packaging and seek verification through the nutritional information and ingredients list.

By being vigilant and informed, consumers can better navigate the complexities of food labeling and make healthier choices amidst the often confusing and misleading claims on packaged foods.

As the ICMR advises, "Always read food labels thoroughly to ensure that you are making truly informed and healthy choices."

Reference:
  1. Food labels misleading, India’s new dietary guidelines warn - (https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/food/food-labels-misleading-india-s-new-dietary-guidelines-warn-96069)

Source-Medindia
Shoppers Choice Biased by ‘Organic’ Food Labels
Shoppers Choice Biased by ‘Organic’ Food Labels
Researchers find that the food products labeled ‘organic’ are perceived to be healthier and taste better and this health halo effect makes shoppers ignore the high cost of organic food.

