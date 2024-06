Don't Be Fooled! ICMR Warns of Hidden Junk in

Highlights: ICMR emphasizes vigilance in scrutinizing food labels to avoid hidden fats, sugars, and misleading health claims

Consumers urged to prioritize label reading for comprehensive understanding of nutritional content and health implications

Guidelines underscore the importance of informed decisions in food choices to safeguard health and well-being

Misleading Health Claims

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently emphasized the importance of carefully reading food labels, noting that products marketed as "sugar-free" or "healthy" can often be misleading. These items, perceived as beneficial for diabetics and those watching their weight, might actually contain high levels of fats, refined cereals, and hidden sugars ().Health claims on packaged foods are crafted to attract consumers, suggesting that the products are healthy. Despite strict regulations by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), the ICMR cautions that labels can still be deceptive. For instance, products labelled as sugar-free might still have a high glycemic index and be calorie-dense due to other ingredients.The ICMR also warns against misleading "no-cholesterol" or "heart-friendly" labels on oils. Since no plant-based oil contains cholesterol, such claims are redundant. However, all oils are 100% fat and should be consumed in moderation to avoid excessive calorie intake