Daily Flavonoid-Rich Food Intake Linked to Lower Dementia Risk

Flavonoid-Rich Foods, Dementia Risk, and Interactions With Genetic Risk, Hypertension, and Depression
Findings on Flavonoid BenefitsThe study, published in JAMA Network Open, reveals that higher flavonoid consumption would decrease the risk of dementia, especially for those with high blood pressure, depression, or a genetic predisposition. Foods such as berries, tea, and red wine were among the most beneficial, although experts advise prioritizing non-alcoholic sources like berries and tea.
Flavonoids and Dementia PreventionFlavonoids are bioactive compounds found in various plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables. They help reduce inflammation, improve blood vessel function, and may promote neurogenesis (the formation of new neurons). With the world’s population aging, these dietary components could play a key role in brain health, especially as the number of people affected by dementia is expected to rise from 50 million to 152 million by 2050.
The observational study included 121,986 adults aged 40 to 70 from the UK Biobank, with 55.6% females. The participants’ flavonoid intake was measured through dietary assessments. Researchers focused on the occurrence of dementia cases over a 9.2-year follow-up period. Those consuming the most flavonoid-rich foods experienced a 28% lower risk of developing dementia, with even greater reductions for those at higher genetic risk, hypertensive individuals, and people with depressive symptoms.
Flavonoid-Rich Foods and Brain HealthThe primary flavonoid-rich foods identified were tea, berries, and red wine, though the focus remains on tea and berries for brain health due to the health risks associated with alcohol consumption. Regular intake of flavonoid subclasses, such as anthocyanins, flavan-3-ols, flavonols, and flavones, were linked to lower dementia risk, further supporting the importance of a flavonoid-rich diet.
Flavonoid Intake and Dementia Prevention Strategies
Experts recommend focusing on flavonoid-rich foods like tea, berries, and dark leafy greens rather than wine. Nutrient-dense plant foods, particularly those rich in flavonoids, are believed to offer significant protective benefits for the brain. In addition to a flavonoid-rich diet, adopting dietary patterns like the MIND diet (a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets) could further reduce dementia risk.
The study underscores the significant potential of flavonoid-rich foods in reducing dementia risk, particularly for individuals with genetic predispositions or lifestyle-related factors like hypertension and depression. While the findings are promising, experts caution against relying on red wine due to the associated health risks, recommending instead a focus on non-alcoholic flavonoid sources.
- Flavonoid-Rich Foods, Dementia Risk, and Interactions With Genetic Risk, Hypertension, and Depression - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2823676)
