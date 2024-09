Psilocybin Vs. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors: For Depression Relief

Highlights: Psilocybin offers similar or better long-term relief from depression compared to SSRIs

Psilocybin showed greater remission rates than those on SSRIs

Psilocybin improves social functioning and psychological connectedness

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Effect of psilocybin versus escitalopram on depression symptom severity in patients with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder: observational 6-month follow-up of a phase 2, double-blind, randomised, controlled trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Psilocybin can disrupt negative thinking loops in depression, with remission rates higher than SSRIs. #psilocybintherapy #medindia’

Psilocybin can disrupt negative thinking loops in depression, with remission rates higher than SSRIs. #psilocybintherapy #medindia’

Benefits of Psilocybin Treatment

Promising Alternative to Antidepressants

Advertisement

Psilocybin's Broader Therapeutic Potential

Advertisement

Effect of psilocybin versus escitalopram on depression symptom severity in patients with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder: observational 6-month follow-up of a phase 2, double-blind, randomised, controlled trial - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(24)00378-X/fulltext)

About 5% of adults worldwide live with depression, a mental health condition characterized by feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and an inability to experience joy. One common treatment for depression is selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a type of antidepressant medication. However, SSRIs often come with side effects, such as anxiety headaches , nausea, and sleep issues, and do not work for about 30% of those who take them ().In light of these challenges, researchers are exploring alternative treatments, such asResearchers from Imperial College London conducted a study on the effects of psilocybin on depression symptoms, comparing it with the SSRI escitalopram. The study, published inand presented at the 37th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress, involved 59 participants diagnosed with moderate-to-severe depression. Thirty participants received two 25-milligram doses of psilocybin, while the other 29 followed a 6-week course of escitalopram.In addition to the treatments, all participants received approximately 20 hours of psychological support. Both groups showed significant improvement in depression symptoms up to six months after treatment.According to the study’s co-author, Professor David Nutt, psilocybin disrupts negative thinking patterns, which are a core feature of depression. Although both psilocybin and escitalopram were effective, remission rates were notably higher in the psilocybin group.Moreover, psilocybin showed significant improvements in social functioning and psychological connectedness, which contribute to overall well-being. This is a key finding, as improved social connections and a sense of purpose can enhance quality of life for people with depression.Dr. Simon Goldberg, who reviewed the study but was not involved in the research, expressed optimism about these findings, noting that psilocybin offers a potential alternative to antidepressants, which often come with side effects and may not work for everyone. Dr. David Merrill, a geriatric psychiatrist, noted that while psilocybin shows promise, access to it remains limited compared to SSRIs.Despite these challenges, the results are encouraging for the future of depression treatment.In addition to depression, the research team is exploring psilocybin’s potential for treating other mental health conditions, including anorexia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), fibromyalgia , and addictions such as heroin and gambling. These future studies may expand psilocybin’s use in psychiatric treatments.While psilocybin has shown promising results in this and other studies, it is not yet approved by regulatory agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating depression The study underscores the potential of psilocybin as an alternative to traditional SSRIs for treating depression. By improving both depression symptoms and social functioning, psilocybin may provide a more holistic approach to mental health. However, further research is required before psilocybin can become a mainstream treatment option for depression and other psychiatric conditions.Source-Medindia