Psilocybin Vs. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors: For Depression Relief

- Psilocybin offers similar or better long-term relief from depression compared to SSRIs
- Psilocybin showed greater remission rates than those on SSRIs
- Psilocybin improves social functioning and psychological connectedness
Effect of psilocybin versus escitalopram on depression symptom severity in patients with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder: observational 6-month follow-up of a phase 2, double-blind, randomised, controlled trial
Go to source). In light of these challenges, researchers are exploring alternative treatments, such as Psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms, which may offer similar or better outcomes compared to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).
Psilocybin can disrupt negative thinking loops in depression, with remission rates higher than SSRIs. #psilocybintherapy #medindia’
In addition to the treatments, all participants received approximately 20 hours of psychological support. Both groups showed significant improvement in depression symptoms up to six months after treatment.
Benefits of Psilocybin TreatmentAccording to the study’s co-author, Professor David Nutt, psilocybin disrupts negative thinking patterns, which are a core feature of depression. Although both psilocybin and escitalopram were effective, remission rates were notably higher in the psilocybin group.
Moreover, psilocybin showed significant improvements in social functioning and psychological connectedness, which contribute to overall well-being. This is a key finding, as improved social connections and a sense of purpose can enhance quality of life for people with depression.
Promising Alternative to Antidepressants
Dr. Simon Goldberg, who reviewed the study but was not involved in the research, expressed optimism about these findings, noting that psilocybin offers a potential alternative to antidepressants, which often come with side effects and may not work for everyone. Dr. David Merrill, a geriatric psychiatrist, noted that while psilocybin shows promise, access to it remains limited compared to SSRIs.
Psilocybin's Broader Therapeutic PotentialIn addition to depression, the research team is exploring psilocybin’s potential for treating other mental health conditions, including anorexia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), fibromyalgia, and addictions such as heroin and gambling. These future studies may expand psilocybin’s use in psychiatric treatments.
The study underscores the potential of psilocybin as an alternative to traditional SSRIs for treating depression. By improving both depression symptoms and social functioning, psilocybin may provide a more holistic approach to mental health. However, further research is required before psilocybin can become a mainstream treatment option for depression and other psychiatric conditions.
Reference:
- Effect of psilocybin versus escitalopram on depression symptom severity in patients with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder: observational 6-month follow-up of a phase 2, double-blind, randomised, controlled trial - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(24)00378-X/fulltext)
Source-Medindia