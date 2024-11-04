Cutting Salt, Saving Lives: New WHO Guidelines for India`s Packaged Foods

Lowering salt in India's packaged foods could save 3,00,000 lives and $2.5 billion. WHO's guidelines present a win-win for health and the economy.
- Adopting WHO salt limits in packaged foods could prevent 3,00,000 deaths and 2.4 million cases of heart and kidney diseases in India within a decade
- Reduced sodium in packaged goods could save India $800 million in the first 10 years, with lifetime savings of up to $2.5 billion
- Implementing salt restrictions on packaged foods aligns with India’s "Eat Right India" campaign and supports a healthier future for all
Lowering Sodium in Packaged Foods Could Help Reduce Deaths WorldwideThe significant rise in the consumption of high-sodium packaged meals is cause for alarm. India has a unique opportunity to improve dietary quality by reducing sodium levels in packaged foods before they become a key food source, unlike many other high-income countries. Reducing the sodium content in packaged goods can be tough once consumers become accustomed to them.
The researchers utilized a comprehensive model to assess the health benefits for individuals if salt levels in packaged goods were below WHO guideline limits. The study investigated data from different sources, including consumer surveys, food ingredient information, sales statistics, and sodium levels on packaged goods. The study found that lowering sodium intake can reduce the risk of heart and renal disorders.
The study's findings were consistent despite changing assumptions and data, such as estimates of future salt intake from packaged foods. Following the WHO's salt limits can save money and lives, regardless of whether consumers consume more packaged goods in the future.
India Should Implement Salt Restrictions on Packaged FoodsSudhir Raj Thout, Research Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health India, emphasized the importance of the study's findings, citing the increasing health hazards associated with high sodium intake. India's Eat Right India strategy offers the potential for greater effect. As more people rely on packaged goods, prompt action is necessary. Following the WHO's salt standards is a cost-effective way to promote public health.
The George Institute's study recommends that India implement and enforce salt limits for packaged foods. Reducing sodium consumption can avoid health issues and save money, making it a top concern for politicians. As more people consume packaged goods, it's crucial to take measures to safeguard public health. The WHO Country Office in India financed this research to promote healthy eating habits and reduce diet-related diseases worldwide.
Source-Medindia