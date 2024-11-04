New Era in Endoscopy: Fujifilm`s EN-840T DBE Endoscope Debuts in Europe

Unveiling Fujifilm’s EN-840T Double-Balloon Endoscopy (DBE) endoscope, crafted with Prof. Yamamoto for superior safety and diagnostic precision in small bowel procedures.

Fujifilm Healthcare and Professor Hironori Yamamoto collaborated to create the EN-840T DBE Endoscope, which will be available in Europe on October 12, 2024.Professor Hironori Yamamoto is the Chairman and Professor of the Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, at Jichi Medical University in Tochigi, Japan. Fujifilm's work with Prof. Yamamoto, the inventor of Double Balloon Endoscopy, has led to the development of endoscopes that help healthcare practitioners handle issues throughout the procedure utilizing cutting-edge technology.Double-balloon endoscopy is safe and effective for the diagnosis and treatment of small bowel disorders (1).DBE is the safest method for intestinal exploration and is used in 80 countries globally. Fujifilm Healthcare Europe's DBE solutions offer superior imaging precision and usability for endoscopy experts, making them a market leader.DBE is less invasive and more convenient for the patient than intraoperative small-bowel endoscopy (2). DBE endoscopes are more user-friendly and cost-effective than surgical options for healthcare professionals. The Fujifilm DBE EN-840T Endoscope, with its revolutionary high-resolution CMOS Sensor, prioritizes patient safety, imaging accuracy, and reduced procedure time.Endoscopies are part of a patient's diagnostic or therapeutic journey. Endoscopists' safety and quality are impacted by their working environment, including equipment and facilities (3). Fujifilm supports endoscopic healthcare professionals with top-quality equipment to ensure safe patient treatment. The EN-840T endoscope is simple to set up and use, providing easy manoeuvrability during treatments.Source-Medindia