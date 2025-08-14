Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. (2025, August 14). Chronic Inflammation Links Frailty, Social Deprivation, and Heart Disease Risk . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 14, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chronic-inflammation-links-frailty-social-deprivation-and-heart-disease-risk-220737-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Chronic Inflammation Links Frailty, Social Deprivation, and Heart Disease Risk". Medindia. Aug 14, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chronic-inflammation-links-frailty-social-deprivation-and-heart-disease-risk-220737-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Chronic Inflammation Links Frailty, Social Deprivation, and Heart Disease Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chronic-inflammation-links-frailty-social-deprivation-and-heart-disease-risk-220737-1.htm. (accessed Aug 14, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. 2025. Chronic Inflammation Links Frailty, Social Deprivation, and Heart Disease Risk. Medindia, viewed Aug 14, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chronic-inflammation-links-frailty-social-deprivation-and-heart-disease-risk-220737-1.htm.