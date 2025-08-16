How Dog-Assisted Interventions are Helping People and What Needs to Improve

Therapy dogs transform lives, but without clear rules and training, both people and pups may not get the best from this life-changing bond.

Highlights: Dog-Assisted Interventions (DAIs) support mental and physical health across hospitals, care facilities, and schools

A lack of standardization affects safety, effectiveness, and dog welfare

Clear guidelines are urgently needed for training, monitoring, and outcome tracking

Did you know?

A therapy dog’s “shift” is usually less than an hour- too long and they get mentally drained, just like us after a tough day at work. #TherapyDogs #AnimalAssistedIntervention #DAI #medindia’

Dog-Assisted Interventions (DAI) are one of the most popular forms of *animal-assisted intervention (AAI)*. In simple terms, they use trained dogs (and their handlers) to support people with physical or mental health challenges, improve well-being, and even assist in recovery (1).There are two main types:While the idea of using dogs in therapy isn’t new, the way DAIs are delivered in real life varies greatly. There are no universal rules or systems in place- meaning the quality and safety of interventions can differ a lot from place to place. This lack of standardization is a big challenge for the field.A recent study published insurveyed 31 DAI providers in England. The goal was to find out who receives DAIs, how they are delivered, how dogs are selected and trained, and what obstacles providers face.The findings revealed that most DAIs in England are aimed at people with mental health conditions or neurodivergent individuals. They are delivered across a wide range of settings:In fact, the surveyed providers had collectively worked with over 7,600 institutions.When asked about their services, providers showed a mix of structured therapy sessions and spontaneous activities. Here’s what they reported:This variation highlights how differently DAIs are implemented- and why comparing quality or results between services can be tricky.Just overwere formally trained, usually in dog safety, risk assessment, and reading canine body language. However, there isKey points on training and welfare:Providers reported several hurdles:The variety of breeds and temperaments shows that no single “perfect therapy dog breed” exists- what matters most is the dog’s individual suitability for the role.DAIs are highly valued in healthcare, education, and community support. People benefit from the emotional comfort, motivation, and connection that therapy dogs bring. However,, there are risks:The study’s authors recommend creating clear guidelines covering:This would help ensure DAIs remain safe, ethical, and effective for both humans and the dogs involved.Dog-Assisted Interventions bring joy, comfort, and genuine health benefits, especially for people with mental health concerns or special needs. But for DAIs to grow as a professional practice, they must move towards standardization- protecting both the people who depend on them and the dogs that make it all possible.Source-Medindia