How Dog-Assisted Interventions are Helping People and What Needs to Improve

Therapy dogs transform lives, but without clear rules and training, both people and pups may not get the best from this life-changing bond.
- Dog-Assisted Interventions (DAIs) support mental and physical health across hospitals, care facilities, and schools
- A lack of standardization affects safety, effectiveness, and dog welfare
- Clear guidelines are urgently needed for training, monitoring, and outcome tracking
Types of Animal-Assisted InterventionsThere are two main types:
Dog-Assisted Therapy (DAT):Structured, goal-based, and part of a treatment plan. It is usually delivered by a specially trained dog-handler team.
Dog-Assisted Activities (DAA):Less formal, more spontaneous interactions where the aim is to bring joy, comfort, or social engagement- sometimes delivered by volunteers with friendly dogs.
While the idea of using dogs in therapy isn’t new, the way DAIs are delivered in real life varies greatly. There are no universal rules or systems in place- meaning the quality and safety of interventions can differ a lot from place to place. This lack of standardization is a big challenge for the field.
What is Dog-Assisted Therapy?A recent study published in Frontiers in Public Health surveyed 31 DAI providers in England. The goal was to find out who receives DAIs, how they are delivered, how dogs are selected and trained, and what obstacles providers face.
The findings revealed that most DAIs in England are aimed at people with mental health conditions or neurodivergent individuals. They are delivered across a wide range of settings:
- Care homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospices
- Mental and physical healthcare centers (both NHS and private)
- Educational environments
In fact, the surveyed providers had collectively worked with over 7,600 institutions.
Lack of Standardization in Dog-Assisted Intervention (DAI) DeliveryWhen asked about their services, providers showed a mix of structured therapy sessions and spontaneous activities. Here’s what they reported:
- 61% offered planned therapy sessions
- 51% included spontaneous activities such as visits or casual interactions
- Most sessions happened weekly and lasted less than an hour
- The most common program length was 6–10 weeks, but some ranged from 1 to 15 weeks depending on the client’s needs
- Individual sessions were far more common than group sessions, though many offered both
This variation highlights how differently DAIs are implemented- and why comparing quality or results between services can be tricky.
Training of Handlers and DogsJust over half of handlers (54.8%) were formally trained, usually in dog safety, risk assessment, and reading canine body language. However, there is no universal training curriculum for DAI in England.
Key points on training and welfare:
- Nearly 90% of providers relied on their own observations to check the dog's well-being rather than formal veterinary assessments.
- Less than one-third used checklists, and only 16% involved vets regularly.
- Most dogs were trained in basic obedience, social greeting, and bonding with humans.
- Crossbreeds and gundogs were the most common participants. The study also found that there was no standard starting age or retirement age for therapy dogs.
Challenges in Delivering Dog-Assisted Interventions (DAI)Providers reported several hurdles:
- Restricted access to certain facilities
- Risk of spreading illnesses between environments
- Difficulty matching the right dog to the right client- temperament being the most important factor considered for matches
The variety of breeds and temperaments shows that no single “perfect therapy dog breed” exists- what matters most is the dog’s individual suitability for the role.
Need for Clear Guidelines for Dog-Assisted Intervention (DAI) DeliveryDAIs are highly valued in healthcare, education, and community support. People benefit from the emotional comfort, motivation, and connection that therapy dogs bring. However, without standardized good practice guidelines, there are risks:
- Variations in training and delivery can affect safety
- Lack of clear goals makes it harder to measure impact
- Inconsistent welfare checks may compromise the dogs’ well-being
The study’s authors recommend creating clear guidelines covering:
- Outcome reporting (so benefits can be measured)
- Dog selection and temperament testing
- Handler and provider training
- Regular welfare monitoring for dogs
This would help ensure DAIs remain safe, ethical, and effective for both humans and the dogs involved.
Dog-Assisted Interventions bring joy, comfort, and genuine health benefits, especially for people with mental health concerns or special needs. But for DAIs to grow as a professional practice, they must move towards standardization- protecting both the people who depend on them and the dogs that make it all possible.
