Teen Vision Crisis: Corneal Blindness Skyrockets in India

Rising corneal blindness cases among Indian youth are causing concern due to preventable factors like injuries, infections, and nutritional deficiencies.
- Corneal blindness is now emerging as a major threat among teenagers and young adults in India
- Between 20,000 and 25,000 new cases are recorded annually, with rising incidence among people under 30
- Lack of awareness, delayed treatment, and poor eye care access are driving avoidable vision loss
Preventable corneal blindness rising among teenagers, youth: Experts
Go to source). This form of blindness, though severe, is largely preventable and occurs when the cornea, the transparent front layer of the eye, becomes scarred or cloudy due to trauma, infections, or poor nutrition.
Over 25,000 new cases of corneal blindness are reported every year in India, with a growing number seen in people under 30. #cornealblindness #youtheyehealth #medindia’
Second Leading Cause of Blindness in IndiaCorneal opacities have now become the second most common cause of blindness in India, affecting tens of thousands every year.
Experts from the Indian Society of Cornea and Kerato-Refractive Surgeons’ three-day meeting in New Delhi revealed that India witnesses between 20,000 and 25,000 new cases of corneal blindness annually, with the numbers continuing to rise.
Young People Losing Vision to Avoidable CausesProfessor Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, warned that a significant number of these new cases are now appearing in individuals under the age of 30. “We are witnessing a dangerous shift. Young people are losing their vision due to entirely avoidable conditions,” he stated.
He emphasized that simple infections, untreated eye injuries, and a general lack of awareness are contributing to permanent vision loss in many young individuals.
Injuries and Home Remedies Contributing to BlindnessThe panel of experts at the event pointed to trauma-related injuries, especially among youth working in agriculture, manual labor, or industrial sectors, as major drivers of this alarming trend.
Many of these injuries are either ignored or treated with home remedies, leading to infections and permanent scarring of the cornea.
Nutrition and Access to Eye Care Still LackingVitamin A deficiency, still common in various parts of the country, also remains a leading factor in severe corneal damage among children and adolescents.
These challenges are made worse by a general lack of awareness, delayed diagnosis, and insufficient access to specialized eye care in rural and underserved regions.
Urgent Need for a National Health StrategyDr. Ikeda Lal, Senior Consultant for Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery at a prominent hospital in the national capital, called the situation unacceptable. “It is unacceptable that in 2025, we are still losing thousands of young eyes to entirely preventable causes. India must treat corneal blindness among youth as a public health emergency,” she said.
Dr. Lal stressed the urgency of early detection and preventive measures, particularly through school-based and rural health programs to tackle this growing crisis.
To sum up, corneal blindness is emerging as a serious health concern among India’s youth, largely fueled by preventable injuries, infections, and nutritional deficiencies. With thousands of new cases each year, experts urge a comprehensive national response that includes awareness campaigns, early intervention, and improved access to eye care services.
Reference:
- Preventable corneal blindness rising among teenagers, youth: Experts - (https://www.deshsewak.org/english/news/210969)
Source-Medindia