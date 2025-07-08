Heart Disease Risk in Women Begins With How They See Themselves

Women who see themselves as socially lower show early heart damage signs, even with similar income and education to others.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Sex Differences in the Association Between Subjective Social Status and Imaging Markers of Cardiac Inflammation and Fibrosis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Women who perceive themselves as having lower social status—regardless of income or education, show early signs of heart inflammation and scarring. #medindia #hearthealth #socialstatus’

Women who perceive themselves as having lower social status—regardless of income or education, show early signs of heart inflammation and scarring. #medindia #hearthealth #socialstatus’

Advertisement

Gender Gap in Cardiac Interventions

Advertisement

Link Between Perceived Status and Heart Health

Inflammation Seen in Women Not Men

Societal Pressures and Gender Differences

Hidden Risk Factors in Women’s Lives

Changing Approaches in Cardiac Care

Sex Differences in the Association Between Subjective Social Status and Imaging Markers of Cardiac Inflammation and Fibrosis - (https://journals.lww.com/bsam/abstract/9900/sex_differences_in_the_association_between.34.aspx)