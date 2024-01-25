About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Weight Loss Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Highlights:
  • Weight loss facilitates diabetes remission
  • Sustaining remission in diabetes poses difficulties, often leading to a return to elevated blood sugar levels
  • Early lifestyle changes can improve the chances of long-term diabetes remission
Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder, has emerged as a silent epidemic, silently affecting millions worldwide and posing a formidable challenge to global health. The connection of weight loss-led diabetes remission has sparked widespread interest among researchers, healthcare professionals, and individuals alike, as shedding excess pounds appears to offer not only aesthetic benefits but also a powerful means to reduce the risk and severity of diabetes.
A recent study published in PLUS ONE explores the intricate relationship between weight loss and diabetes, shedding light on the transformative potential of lifestyle modifications in the battle against this pervasive metabolic disorder (1 Trusted Source
1-year weight change after diabetes diagnosis and long-term incidence and sustainability of remission of type 2 diabetes in real-world settings in Hong Kong: An observational cohort study

Go to source).

Trimming Down for Health: The Impact of Weight Loss on Diabetes Prevention

The study provides valuable insights into the challenges and outcomes associated with achieving and sustaining diabetes remission through weight loss in individuals with type 2 diabetes. The key points from the study include:

Limited Success with Weight Loss Alone


The study indicates that only a small percentage (6%) of individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes achieved remission solely through weight loss within approximately eight years after diagnosis.

Sustained Remission Challenges


Even among those who initially achieved diabetes remission, two-thirds experienced elevated blood glucose levels within three years after diagnosis. This suggests challenges in sustaining remission over the long term.


Did You Know?


The World Health Organization as well as the American Diabetes Association and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes acknowledge that intensive lifestyle modifications, including weight loss, as an effective and appropriate management option for diabetes remission.

Discrepancy with Clinical Trials


The study notes a significant difference in remission rates between real-world conditions and clinical trials. Clinical trials often provide intensive interventions, including comprehensive support for dietary changes, physical exercise, and mental health, which may contribute to higher remission rates.

Role of Early Weight Management Interventions


The researchers emphasize the importance of early weight management interventions to improve the likelihood of sustained remission. Greater weight loss within the first year of diabetes diagnosis was associated with an increased likelihood of achieving remission.

Read More to Know About ‘Diet and Weight Loss to Achieve Type 2 Diabetes Remission: Study’

Importance of Lifestyle Changes

The findings suggest that sustained lifestyle changes are crucial for long-term diabetes management. This includes not only weight loss but also holistic support for various aspects of health, such as diet, physical activity, and mental well-being.

The sustainability of diabetes remission in real-world settings is challenging. Even with initial success, a significant proportion of individuals returned to hyperglycemia within a few years.

In conclusion, while weight loss plays a role in diabetes management, achieving and maintaining remission is a complex and challenging process. The study underscores the need for comprehensive and early interventions to support individuals in making sustainable lifestyle changes, thereby improving the chances of long-term diabetes remission.

Disclaimer:


The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider with any concerns.

Reference:
  1. 1-year weight change after diabetes diagnosis and long-term incidence and sustainability of remission of type 2 diabetes in real-world settings in Hong Kong: An observational cohort study - (https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1004327)

