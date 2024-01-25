Can a Wheat Diet Impact Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis?

Highlights: Wheat's amylase trypsin inhibitors (ATI) proteins, distinct from gluten, influence inflammation beyond the gut

Even minimal ATI intake exacerbates MS symptoms, highlighting the need for dietary adjustments

A wheat-free diet could open new avenues for combined therapies in managing inflammatory conditions

Dietary wheat amylase trypsin inhibitors exacerbate CNS inflammation in experimental multiple sclerosis



Understanding the Role of Wheat Proteins

Impact of Wheat on Multiple Sclerosis

Did You Know?

Many young adults, especially Millennials, prefer gluten-free options. Surprisingly, gluten is found in 80% of our everyday foods. People often choose gluten-free for health reasons like Celiac Disease or other sensitivities.

Nurturing Health Through Dietary Interventions

