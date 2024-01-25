Can a Wheat Diet Impact Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis?

- Wheat's amylase trypsin inhibitors (ATI) proteins, distinct from gluten, influence inflammation beyond the gut
- Even minimal ATI intake exacerbates MS symptoms, highlighting the need for dietary adjustments
- A wheat-free diet could open new avenues for combined therapies in managing inflammatory conditions
Dietary wheat amylase trypsin inhibitors exacerbate CNS inflammation in experimental multiple sclerosis
Understanding the Role of Wheat ProteinsWhile it has long been established that certain wheat proteins, specifically gluten, can trigger inflammatory reactions such as celiac disease, this study sheds light on the broader inflammatory role played by ATI proteins. Professor Detlef Schuppan, Director of the Institute of Translational Immunology, explains, "What is new is that other wheat proteins can generally contribute to inflammation." ATI proteins, found in cereals like wheat, barley, and rye, are known to cause mild inflammatory reactions in the intestine. What sets ATI apart is its ability to go beyond the intestinal realm. Activated inflammatory cells and mediators can be transported from the intestine to other parts of the body via the bloodstream, thereby influencing inflammatory processes in organs such as the liver, lungs, and surprisingly, even the central nervous system.
Impact of Wheat on Multiple SclerosisIn MS, an autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, the immune system erroneously attacks healthy nerve cells, leading to continuous damage. The study, conducted in both animal models and a clinical pilot study, revealed that a diet containing wheat, specifically 25% wheat or even a minimal amount of ATI proteins (0.15% of feed weight), significantly worsened MS symptoms. Strikingly, a diet rich in gluten proteins (5% of feed weight) did not produce comparable effects.
Many young adults, especially Millennials, prefer gluten-free options. Surprisingly, gluten is found in 80% of our everyday foods. People often choose gluten-free for health reasons like Celiac Disease or other sensitivities.
The clinical pilot study involved patients with moderately severe, mildly active MS. One group followed a wheat-reduced diet for three months, while the other maintained a wheat-containing diet. After three months, the groups switched diets for an additional three months. Results showed that during the wheat-free diet period, MS patients reported significantly less pain and fewer inflammatory immune cells were measured in their blood.
Nurturing Health Through Dietary InterventionsProfessor Schuppan emphasizes the pivotal role diet plays in influencing health, particularly its interaction with the gut microbiome and the gut immune system. "Our studies show how important diet is for health. A wheat-free diet can reduce the severity of MS and other inflammatory diseases." This finding opens avenues for future studies that may combine a wheat-free diet with existing drug therapies, offering a holistic approach to managing inflammatory conditions.
In unraveling the intricate interplay between diet and chronic inflammatory diseases, this study has provided a compelling case for the impact of wheat-containing diets, specifically through ATI proteins, on the severity of multiple sclerosis. As the scientific community delves deeper into these findings, it prompts a reevaluation of dietary recommendations for individuals with MS and underscores the potential of dietary interventions in complementing traditional drug therapies.
