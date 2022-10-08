About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Salt Substitutes Lower Heart Disease Risk?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • High sodium and low potassium diet can increase the blood pressure
  • However, a diet high in potassium and low in sodium can lower blood pressure and heart disease risk
  • People all around the world can benefit from the effects of salt substitutes

Can Salt Substitutes Lower Heart Disease Risk?

Dietary salt substitutes can lower the risk of stroke, heart attack and death from all causes, reveals a pooled data analysis, published online in the journal Heart.

The beneficial effects of these substitutes are likely to apply to people across the world, say the researchers.

Salt Substitutes can Lower Heart Disease Risk
Salt Substitutes can Lower Heart Disease Risk
Consuming more than 5 grams of salt per day leads to three million deaths every year. Using salt substitute can reduce the risk of heart disease.
Advertisement


Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and high blood pressure is a major risk for early death. A diet high in sodium and low in potassium is known to drive up blood pressure.

Around 1.28 billion people around the world have high blood pressure, although more than half of these are undiagnosed, say the researchers.

What are Salt Substitutes that can be used for High Blood Pressure?

Salt substitutes, in which a proportion of sodium chloride (NaCl) is replaced with potassium chloride (KCl), are known to help lower blood pressure.
Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?
Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?
How to avoid recurrent kidney stones? Eating a healthy diet rich in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones.
Advertisement

A recently published large study from China (Salt Substitute and Stroke Study; SSaSS) found that salt substitutes lower the risk of heart attacks, stroke, and early death, but it was unclear whether these benefits would apply to other parts of the world.

What are Benefits of Using Salt Substitutes for High Blood Pressure??

The pooled data analysis of the results of five large trials involving more than 24,000 participants showed that salt substitutes lowered the risks of early death from any cause by 11%, from cardiovascular disease by 13%, and the risks of heart attack or stroke by 11%.

The researchers trawled research databases looking for randomized clinical trials published up to the end of August 2021 and reporting on the effects of a salt substitute on blood pressure, cardiovascular health, and early death.

Blood pressure, which is measured in mmHg, is made up of two numbers: systolic—the higher number that indicates the force at which the heart pumps blood around the body; and diastolic—the lower number that indicates arterial pressure when the heart is filling with blood.

They pooled the results of 21 relevant international clinical trials involving nearly 30,000 people, carried out in Europe, the Western Pacific Region, the Americas, and South-East Asia.

The study periods lasted from 1 month to 5 years. The proportion of sodium chloride in the salt substitutes varied from 33% to 75%; the proportion of potassium ranged from 25% to 65%.

The pooled data analysis showed that salt substitutes lowered blood pressure in all the participants. The overall reduction in systolic blood pressure was 4.61 mm Hg and the overall reduction in diastolic blood pressure was 1.61 mmHg.

Reductions in blood pressure seemed to be consistent, irrespective of geography, age, sex, history of high blood pressure, weight (BMI), baseline blood pressure, and baseline levels of urinary sodium and potassium.

And each 10% lower proportion of sodium chloride in the salt substitute was associated with a 1.53 mmHg greater fall in systolic blood pressure and a 0.95 mmHg greater fall in diastolic blood pressure. There was no evidence that higher dietary potassium was associated with any health harms.

The researchers acknowledge certain limitations to their findings, including that the studies in the pooled data analysis varied in design and that there were relatively few data for people who didn't have high blood pressure. But they nevertheless highlight that their findings echo those of the SSaSS, the largest ever trial of a potassium-enriched salt substitute to date.

"Since blood pressure lowering is the mechanism by which salt substitutes confer their cardiovascular protection, the observed consistent blood pressure reductions make a strong case for generalisability of the cardiovascular protective effect observed in the SSaSS both outside of China and beyond," they write.

"These findings are unlikely to reflect the play of chance and support the adoption of salt substitutes in clinical practice and public health policy as a strategy to reduce dietary sodium intake, increase dietary potassium intake, lower blood pressure and prevent major cardiovascular events," they conclude.



Source: Eurekalert
Why Women Should Consume Potassium-Rich Foods?
Why Women Should Consume Potassium-Rich Foods?
Vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, dairy products, and fish are rich in potassium and WHO recommends adults to consume at least 3.5 grams of potassium per day

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, August 10). Can Salt Substitutes Lower Heart Disease Risk?. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 10, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-salt-substitutes-lower-heart-disease-risk-208218-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Can Salt Substitutes Lower Heart Disease Risk?". Medindia. Aug 10, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-salt-substitutes-lower-heart-disease-risk-208218-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Can Salt Substitutes Lower Heart Disease Risk?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-salt-substitutes-lower-heart-disease-risk-208218-1.htm. (accessed Aug 10, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Can Salt Substitutes Lower Heart Disease Risk?. Medindia, viewed Aug 10, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-salt-substitutes-lower-heart-disease-risk-208218-1.htm.

Advertisement

Dietary Potassium Helps Prevent Calcification of Arteries
Dietary Potassium Helps Prevent Calcification of Arteries
Dietary potassium plays an important role in preventing heart diseases by reducing the risk of vascular calcification and arterial stiffness.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
View all
Recommended Reading
Air travel: To fly or not to flyAir travel: To fly or not to fly
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Cardiac CatheterizationCardiac Catheterization
Heart AttackHeart Attack
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart DiseaseLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
StatinsStatins
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips The Essence of Yoga Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Doctor Vent Forte (Theophylline) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close