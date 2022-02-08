Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?

Advertisement

Dietary Changes to Prevent Kidney Stones

What Foods can Prevent Kidney Stones?

Reference:

However, little research is available regarding dietary changes for those who have one incident of kidney stone formation versus those who have recurrent incidents.Mayo Clinic researchers designed a prospective study to investigate the impact of dietary changes. Their findings show thatDietary factors were based on a questionnaire administered to 411 patients who had experienced first-time symptomatic kidney stones and a control group of 384 people — all of whom were seen at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mayo Clinic in Florida between 2009 and 2018. The findings show that lower dietary calcium and potassium, as well as lower intake of fluids, caffeine and phytate, are associated with higher odds of experiencing a first-time symptomatic kidney stone.Of the patients who had first-time stone formation, 73 experienced recurrent stones within a median of 4.1 years of follow-up. Further analysis found that lower levels of dietary calcium and potassium predicted recurrence."These dietary findings may have particular importance because recommendations for preventing kidney stones have been based primarily on dietary factors associated with first-time rather than recurrent stone formation," says Andrew Rule, M.D., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist and senior author of the study. "Patients may not be likely to adjust their diet to prevent an incidence of kidney stones, but they are more likely to do so if it can help prevent recurrence.", the study finds. Daily fluid intake includes intake from foods such as fruits and vegetables.can result in low urine volume and increased urine concentration, contributing to stone formation.is an antioxidant compound found in whole grains, nuts and other foods that can lead to increased calcium absorption and urinary calcium excretion."Changing your diet to prevent kidney stones can be very difficult," says Dr. Rule. "Thus, knowing the dietary factors that are most important for preventing kidney stone recurrence can help patients and providers know what to prioritize.", says Api Chewcharat, M.D., the article's first author and a postdoctoral research fellow at Mayo Clinic at the time of the study. "This is not to say high fluid intake is not important. We just did not find benefits of increasing fluid intake among those patients with a history of kidney stone formation."The study concludes that. That daily intake is in line with the Department of Agriculture's daily recommended nutrition.While higher potassium intake also is recommended, the USDA does not make a recommendation for daily potassium intake. The study also doesn't recommend an intake level.Dr. Chewcharat says the takeaway is that patients shouldFruits that are high in potassium include bananas, oranges, grapefruits, cantaloupes, honeydew melons and apricots. Vegetables include potatoes, mushrooms, peas, cucumbers and zucchini.1. Dietary Risk Factors for Incident and Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mayocp.2022.04.016)Source: Eurekalert