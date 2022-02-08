About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?
Advertisement

Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Having one kidney stone may increase the risk of developing another one within five years
  • Enriching your daily diet with foods high in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones
  • Dietary adjustments by adding more fruits and vegetables that are rich in calcium and potassium can keep kidney stones at bay

High calcium and potassium diet could reduce the risk of developing recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, suggests a new study. The findings of the study are published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Are Kidney Stones Life-threatening?

Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain, but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease.

Kidney Stones
Kidney Stones
A kidney stone is a solid mass made up of tiny crystals and may appear in any area of the urinary system.
Advertisement


If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years.

Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones. However, little research is available regarding dietary changes for those who have one incident of kidney stone formation versus those who have recurrent incidents.
Kidney Stones in Children
Kidney Stones in Children
Increase in salt concentration in the urine results in precipitation of crystals and these lead to formation of kidney stones. Drinking a lot of water can prevent kidney stones.
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic researchers designed a prospective study to investigate the impact of dietary changes. Their findings show that enriching diets with foods high in calcium and potassium may prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones.

Dietary Changes to Prevent Kidney Stones

Dietary factors were based on a questionnaire administered to 411 patients who had experienced first-time symptomatic kidney stones and a control group of 384 people — all of whom were seen at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mayo Clinic in Florida between 2009 and 2018. The findings show that lower dietary calcium and potassium, as well as lower intake of fluids, caffeine and phytate, are associated with higher odds of experiencing a first-time symptomatic kidney stone.

Of the patients who had first-time stone formation, 73 experienced recurrent stones within a median of 4.1 years of follow-up. Further analysis found that lower levels of dietary calcium and potassium predicted recurrence.

"These dietary findings may have particular importance because recommendations for preventing kidney stones have been based primarily on dietary factors associated with first-time rather than recurrent stone formation," says Andrew Rule, M.D., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist and senior author of the study. "Patients may not be likely to adjust their diet to prevent an incidence of kidney stones, but they are more likely to do so if it can help prevent recurrence."

Fluid intake of less than 3,400 milliliters per day, or about nine 12-ounce glasses, is associated with first-time stone formation, along with caffeine intake and phytate, the study finds. Daily fluid intake includes intake from foods such as fruits and vegetables.

Low fluid and caffeine intake can result in low urine volume and increased urine concentration, contributing to stone formation.

Phytate is an antioxidant compound found in whole grains, nuts and other foods that can lead to increased calcium absorption and urinary calcium excretion.

"Changing your diet to prevent kidney stones can be very difficult," says Dr. Rule. "Thus, knowing the dietary factors that are most important for preventing kidney stone recurrence can help patients and providers know what to prioritize."

Low dietary calcium and potassium was a more important predictor than fluid intake of recurrent kidney stone formation, says Api Chewcharat, M.D., the article's first author and a postdoctoral research fellow at Mayo Clinic at the time of the study. "This is not to say high fluid intake is not important. We just did not find benefits of increasing fluid intake among those patients with a history of kidney stone formation."

What Foods can Prevent Kidney Stones?

The study concludes that diets with daily intake of 1,200 milligrams of calcium may help prevent first-time and recurrent kidney stones. That daily intake is in line with the Department of Agriculture's daily recommended nutrition.

While higher potassium intake also is recommended, the USDA does not make a recommendation for daily potassium intake. The study also doesn't recommend an intake level.

Dr. Chewcharat says the takeaway is that patients should add more fruits and vegetables that are high in calcium and potassium to their diets. Fruits that are high in potassium include bananas, oranges, grapefruits, cantaloupes, honeydew melons and apricots. Vegetables include potatoes, mushrooms, peas, cucumbers and zucchini.

Reference:

1. Dietary Risk Factors for Incident and Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mayocp.2022.04.016)

Source: Eurekalert
Tests for Kidney Stones
Tests for Kidney Stones
Kidney stones are diagnosed using radiological tests like plain x-ray KUB, CT scan, ultrasound and intravenous pyelography, blood tests and urine tests.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Adeline Dorcas. (2022, August 02). Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 02, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-high-calcium-and-potassium-diet-prevent-recurrent-symptomatic-kidney-stones-208144-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Adeline Dorcas. "Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?". Medindia. Aug 02, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-high-calcium-and-potassium-diet-prevent-recurrent-symptomatic-kidney-stones-208144-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Adeline Dorcas. "Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-high-calcium-and-potassium-diet-prevent-recurrent-symptomatic-kidney-stones-208144-1.htm. (accessed Aug 02, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Adeline Dorcas. 2021. Can High Calcium and Potassium Diet Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones?. Medindia, viewed Aug 02, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-high-calcium-and-potassium-diet-prevent-recurrent-symptomatic-kidney-stones-208144-1.htm.

Advertisement

Obesity can Increase Kidney Stones in Children
Obesity can Increase Kidney Stones in Children
Higher body mass index (BMI), as well as low socioeconomic status can increase the risk for pediatric kidney stones.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Atkins DietAtkins Diet
Bulimia NervosaBulimia Nervosa
Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsCalcium and Vitamin Supplements
Diet Pills Diet Pills
Low Carbohydrate DietLow Carbohydrate Diet
Negative Calorie DietNegative Calorie Diet
OsteoporosisOsteoporosis
South Beach DietSouth Beach Diet
The Cabbage DietThe Cabbage Diet
Urinary Stones In ChildrenUrinary Stones In Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Osteoporosis Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Urinary Stones In Children 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Accident and Trauma Care Hearing Loss Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close