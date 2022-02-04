About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Salt Substitutes can Lower Heart Disease Risk

by Hannah Joy on April 2, 2022 at 1:52 AM
Font : A-A+

Salt Substitutes can Lower Heart Disease Risk

Table salt when replaced with salt substitute can prevent death and disease in individuals who are at high risk of having a stroke, reveals a new research.

Salt substitute is cost-saving and contains reduced-sodium content and added-potassium content.

Advertisement


Salt substitution has been shown to reduce stroke risk by 14 percent and the number of strokes and heart attacks combined by 13 percent, but this new analysis revealed that the costs saved as a result outweighed the cost of the intervention.

The results will be presented at the American Congress of Cardiology in Washington DC on April 3 by Professor Bruce Neal, Executive Director of The George Institute Australia, and published in Circulation.
Advertisement

Senior author Thomas Lung, Senior Research Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health said salt substitutes should now be considered as a key element of any salt reduction campaigns.

"Our research has already shown that salt substitutes reduce the risks of stroke, heart attack and premature death, but now we can say for the first time that they also reduce healthcare costs," he said.

"Salt substitution is a particularly low cost and effective intervention in countries where most of sodium in the diet comes from the salt added during home cooking, which can be easily substituted."

Globally, excess salt consumption (more than five grams per day) is responsible for three million deaths each year. Four out of five of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and nearly half are among people younger than 70.

First published in August 2021, the Salt Substitute and Stroke Study demonstrated a reduced risk of stroke, heart attack and premature death among people living in rural China.

Researchers enrolled 21,000 adults with either a history of stroke or poorly controlled blood pressure from 600 villages in rural areas of five provinces - Hebei, Liaoning, Ningxia, Shanxi and Shaanxi between April 2014 and January 2015.

Participants in intervention villages were provided enough salt substitute to cover all household cooking and food preservation requirements - about 20g per person per day - free-of-charge. Those in the other villages continued using regular salt.

During an average follow up of almost five years, more than 3,000 people had a stroke. For those using the salt substitute, researchers found that stroke risk was reduced by 14 percent.

In this new analysis they weighed up the costs associated with the salt substitute intervention and compared them with the cost savings resulting from the reduced number of hospitalizations due to strokes prevented and associated quality of life benefits gained.

They found salt substitution would be cost-saving at the lowest local market price of salt substitute and cost-effective up to an estimated 1.5 times the current highest market price and 10.3 times the price of a widely available salt substitute in China.

"We've shown that the use of salt substitute by patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease is a practical and cost-effective way of reducing cardiovascular risk," said study author Dr Maoyi Tian, Honorary Senior Fellow at The George Institute China.

"The extent to which a patient will benefit depends on how much of their dietary salt is replaced with salt substitute, and the cost-effectiveness will depend mainly on the price of the salt substitute," he added.

"Salt substitution is now the only salt reduction intervention with what we would call 'grade one evidence' demonstrating cost-saving protection against cardiovascular disease and should now be considered by all countries planning or implementing sodium reduction campaigns."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Autism Day 2022 —
World Autism Day 2022 — "Inclusive Quality Education for All"
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

Recommended Reading
Cutting Down on Salt can Reduce Blood Pressure, Premature Death Risk
Cutting Down on Salt can Reduce Blood Pressure, Premature Death Risk
Can too much salt lead to early death? Yes, high salt intake may up premature death risk. ......
Unsalted Tomato Juice may Lower Heart Disease Risk
Unsalted Tomato Juice may Lower Heart Disease Risk
Wanna drink tomato juice? Then drink the unsalted tomato juice, as it can lower your blood ......
Hike Tax on Food Products With High Salt, Sugar Content: WHO Chief Scientist
Hike Tax on Food Products With High Salt, Sugar Content: WHO Chief Scientist
The WHO chief scientist had said that the government should consider taxing food products which are ...
High-Salt Diet Leads to Cardiometabolic Diseases: Here's How
High-Salt Diet Leads to Cardiometabolic Diseases: Here's How
About 90% of Americans consume on an average of more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily, while .....
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions....
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery w...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Drug Interaction Checker Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Accident and Trauma Care Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Indian Medical Journals Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood - Sugar Chart A-Z Drug Brands in India

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)