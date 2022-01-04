About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Device Selects Healthy Sperm to Overcome Infertility

by Dr Jayashree on April 1, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Font : A-A+

New Device Selects Healthy Sperm to Overcome Infertility

By taking advantage of the natural behavior of sperm to reach the egg, researchers developed a microfluidic chip for sperm sorting that is fast, inexpensive, easy to operate, and efficiently isolates healthy sperm directly from semen.

The female genital tract can be a hostile environment for conception. Out of about 100 million sperm, only a few hundred make it to the fallopian tubes.

Advertisement


Guided by a directional movement called rheotaxis, sperm cells swim against the cervical mucus flow to reach the egg for fertilization. This journey, however, is even more critical when considering infertility.

In the United States, an estimated 15 percent of couples have trouble conceiving. Globally, approximately 48.5 million couples experience infertility.
Advertisement

All treatment costs for infertility can range from $5,000 to $73,000. An estimated 85 percent of IVF costs are often paid out-of-pocket.

Assisted reproductive technologies such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination, and intracytoplasmic sperm injection all require healthy sperm cells for a successful outcome.

Current centrifugation methods for sperm sorting require multiple steps, and multiple types of equipment and take about two hours to isolate sperm cells. These methods damage sperm during processing and induce significant DNA fragmentation and oxidative stress.

A new study published in the journal Analyst of the Royal Society of Chemistry, showed that sperm cells isolated from the collecting chamber in this microfluidic chip exhibited significantly higher motility (almost 100 percent), a higher number of morphologically normal cells and substantially lower DNA fragmentation, which is a crucial parameter for the fertilization process.

"Operating our chip is very easy. Once the semen is loaded into the sample inlet chamber, the competent sperm cells start moving against the fluid flow toward the collecting chamber from where they can easily be collected," said Waseem Asghar, Ph.D., senior author, an associate professor in FAU's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Furthermore, this chip offers a one-step, one-hour operational benefit, which an operator can use with minimal training. The study also validates that rheotaxis selects the healthy, motile, and higher velocity sperm cells for the fertilization process.

This technology will also considerably reduce the economic burden of fertility implementations and both the chip and the sperm cells isolated from it offer great clinical significance and applicability.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Autism Day 2022 —
World Autism Day 2022 — "Inclusive Quality Education for All"
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics of Male Infertility In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Vaginitis Egg Donation Artificial Insemination Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Dilatation and Curettage Varicocele Premature Ejaculation 

Recommended Reading
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction...
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
A new study that examined the sperm quality of Belgians who got infected with COVID-19 found that .....
Mechanism of Sperm Production Could Help Treat Infertility
Mechanism of Sperm Production Could Help Treat Infertility
Sperms are continually produced in men due to the presence of spermatogonial stem cells in the ......
Spermatocele
Spermatocele
Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...
Artificial Insemination
Artificial Insemination
Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure,...
Egg Donation
Egg Donation
The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to anot...
Genetics of Male Infertility
Genetics of Male Infertility
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility...
Infertility
Infertility
Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable...
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age an...
Premature Ejaculation
Premature Ejaculation
Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it....
Vaginitis
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis ...

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sanatogen Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Color Blindness Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Indian Medical Journals Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)