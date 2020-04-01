medindia

Hike Tax on Food Products With High Salt, Sugar Content: WHO Chief Scientist

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 4, 2020 at 11:09 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the government should consider taxing food products which are high in sugar, fat and salt so as to encourage people towards a healthier diet.
Hike Tax on Food Products With High Salt, Sugar Content: WHO Chief Scientist
Hike Tax on Food Products With High Salt, Sugar Content: WHO Chief Scientist

Delivering the first Dr. C. Gopalan Memorial Lecture at the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), she said: "The co-existence of overweight and obesity along with stunting is the new nutrition reality that we need to address urgently."

Show Full Article


Citing data on malnutrition, Swaminathan said about 2.3 billion adults and children are overweight globally, with about 150 million stunted children.

The burden of overweight and obesity is growing very rapidly and the rate of undernutrition is coming down which would have long-term negative consequences affecting the future generations, she added.

Expressing concern at the cheap and easy availability of ultra-processed foods than the healthy foods, Swaminathan said taxing unhealthy food or making nutrition information labelling mandatory could help.

Gopalan, who passed away last year, is known as "Father of Nutrition Research in India" and was former Director General, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) as well as Director of the National Institute of Nutrition.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

New Study Examines the Link Between Sugars and Heart Health

Impact of sugars on cardiovascular health depends on the dose and type of sugar consumed, reports a new study.

Quiz on Salt in Our Food

Salt is the most important item in our food. Without salt, the food tastes bland and flavorless. It was so important historically that people used it as a currency. But too much salt consumption can lead to many health problems such as high blood ...

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseHunger Fullness and Weight ControlLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedSugar: Time to Look beyond Its SweetnessTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Diet Linked with Mental Health - New Evidence

Mediterranean Diet May Protect Kidney Health of Transplant Recipients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive