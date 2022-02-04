About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Steroids for Obesity — A New Treatment?

by Karishma Abhishek on April 2, 2022 at 8:56 AM
Font : A-A+

Steroids for Obesity — A New Treatment?

Obesity may be treated using weekly therapy of a steroid — prednisone as per a study at Northwestern University, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

A daily dose of prednisone for immune conditions has often been documented with weight gain and the development of diabetes-like side effects.

Advertisement


However, a new study in the mice model shows that once-weekly dose of prednisone had improved exercise endurance, stronger body, increased lean body mass & muscle metabolism, and reduced weight.

In addition, the mice were also found to have increased adiponectin levels — a fat-derived hormone that appears to play an important role in protecting against diabetes and insulin resistance.
Advertisement

"Daily prednisone is known to promote obesity and even metabolic syndrome — a disorder with elevated blood lipids and blood sugar and weight gain. So, these results, in which we intermittently 'pulse' the animals with once-weekly prednisone, are strikingly different. Obesity is a major problem, and the idea that once-weekly prednisone could promote nutrient uptake into muscle might be an approach to treating obesity." "These studies were done in mice. However, if these same pathways hold true in humans, then once-weekly prednisone could benefit obesity," says senior author Dr. Elizabeth McNally, director of the Center for Genetic Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Hence choosing the right dose of prednisone may help minimizes atrophy factors and maximizes positive markers like adiponectin, thereby proving a potential therapy.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Autism Day 2022 —
World Autism Day 2022 — "Inclusive Quality Education for All"
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Cannabis Drug Abuse Body Mass Index Liposuction Anabolic Steroids Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Battle of the Bulge 

Recommended Reading
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the ......
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating .....
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall ......
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect...
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Accident and Trauma Care Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Hospital Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator Sanatogen Indian Medical Journals The Essence of Yoga Color Blindness Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)