medindia

Unsalted Tomato Juice may Lower Heart Disease Risk

by Hannah Joy on  June 5, 2019 at 11:56 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in Japanese adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease, reveals a new study.

The study was published in Food Science & Nutrition.
Unsalted Tomato Juice may Lower Heart Disease Risk
Unsalted Tomato Juice may Lower Heart Disease Risk

In the study, 184 male and 297 female participants were provided with as much unsalted tomato juice as they wanted throughout one year.

At the end of the study, blood pressure in 94 participants with untreated prehypertension or hypertension dropped significantly: systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137.0 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg.

LDL cholesterol levels in 125 participants with high cholesterol decreased from an average of 155.0 to 149.9 mg/dL. These beneficial effects were similar among men and women and among different age groups.

"To the best of our knowledge, the current study is the first to investigate the effects of tomato or tomato product intake on cardiovascular disease risk markers over the course of a year and over a wide age range," the authors wrote.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Tomato

Tomatoes are a rich source of potassium and vitamins. Tomatoes are used in the manufacture of skin care products. They have a whole lot of health benefits and one prominent benefit is its role in reducing prostate cancer risk.

Apple, Tomato Help Repair Damaged Lungs of Ex-smokers

Adults who on average ate more than two tomatoes or more than three portions of fresh fruit a day had a slower decline in lung function.

Antioxidants in Tomato Juice Protect Against DNA Damage Caused by Low Dose Exposures to X-rays

Antioxidants in tomato juice such as lycopene and beta-carotene may reduce DNA damage, following low-dose x-ray or radiation exposure during investigations.

Tomato Juice Can Reduce Oxidative Stress from Vigorous Physical Activity

A cup of tomato juice can protect you from reactive oxygen stress produced in response to a 20-minute acute physical activity.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Statins 

What's New on Medindia

Can Vasectomy Up Your Risk of Prostate Cancer?

Orbital Cellulitis

World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive