Drinking unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in Japanese adults who are at risk of cardiovascular disease, reveals a new study.



The study was published in Food Science & Nutrition.

Unsalted Tomato Juice may Lower Heart Disease Risk

‘Wanna drink tomato juice? Then drink the unsalted tomato juice, say researchers, as the unsalted tomato juice can lower blood pressure and thereby reducing the risk of developing heart disease.’

In the study, 184 male and 297 female participants were provided with as much unsalted tomato juice as they wanted throughout one year.At the end of the study, blood pressure in 94 participants with untreated prehypertension or hypertension dropped significantly: systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137.0 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg.LDL cholesterol levels in 125 participants with high cholesterol decreased from an average of 155.0 to 149.9 mg/dL. These beneficial effects were similar among men and women and among different age groups.the authors wrote.Source: Eurekalert