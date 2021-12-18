About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can Proteins from Shark Antibodies Prevent Covid-19 Virus?
Advertisement

Can Proteins from Shark Antibodies Prevent Covid-19 Virus?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Shark proteins called VNARs, can prevent Covid-19 virus
  • VNARs can bind to infectious proteins in unique ways and stop the infection
  • In future, a cocktail of multiple shark VNARs can be used against diverse and mutating viruses

Yes, says a new study. Small, unique antibody-like proteins can prevent Covid-19, its variants, and related coronaviruses from infecting human cells.

The small proteins known as VNARs are one-tenth the size of human antibodies. But these can bind to infectious proteins in unique ways that bolster their ability to halt infection. The new class of drug is cheaper and easier to manufacture than human antibodies, and can be delivered into the body through various routes. However, it has yet to be tested in humans.

Advertisement

Can Proteins from Shark Antibodies Prevent Covid-19 Virus?

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison showed that the VNARs were able to neutralize WIV1-CoV -- a coronavirus that is capable of infecting human cells, but currently circulates only in bats, where SARS-CoV-2 likely originated.

"The big issue is there are a number of coronaviruses that are poised for emergence in humans. What we're doing is preparing an arsenal of shark VNAR therapeutics that could be used down the road for future SARS outbreaks. It's a kind of insurance against the future," said Aaron LeBeau, Professor of pathology at the varsity.
Advertisement

"These small antibody-like proteins can get into nooks and crannies that human antibodies cannot access. They can form these very unique geometries. This allows them to recognize structures in proteins that our human antibodies cannot," LeBeau said. The team published its findings in the journal Nature Communications.

In the study, the researchers tested the shark VNARs against both infectious SARS-CoV-2 and a "pseudotype," a version of the virus that can't replicate in cells.

They identified three candidate VNARs from a pool of billions that effectively stopped the virus from infecting human cells. The three shark VNARs were also effective against SARS-CoV-1, which caused the first SARS outbreak in 2003.

One VNAR, named 3B4, attached strongly to a groove on the viral spike protein near where the virus binds to human cells and appears to block this attachment process. This groove is very similar among genetically diverse coronaviruses, which even allows 3B4 to effectively neutralize the MERS virus, a distant cousin of the SARS viruses.

The 3B4 binding site is also not changed in prominent variations of SARS-CoV-2, such as the delta variant. This research was conducted before the Omicron variant was discovered, but initial models suggest the VNAR would remain effective against this new variant, LeBeau said.

The second-most-powerful shark VNAR, 2C02, seems to lock the spike protein into an inactive form. However, this VNAR's binding site is altered in some SARS-CoV-2 variants, which likely decreases its potency.

Future therapies would likely include a cocktail of multiple shark VNARs to maximize their effectiveness against diverse and mutating viruses. LeBeau is also studying the ability of shark VNARs to help in the treatment and diagnosis of cancers.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Prenatal Insomnia: Digital Therapy can Prevent Postpartum De...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood
Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
Smile is Worth a Thousand Personality Traits
Smile is Worth a Thousand Personality Traits
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Nutrition IQ Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2021—Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2021—Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed on December 3 to promote an ......
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
A new study investigated the impact of ABO and Rh blood groups on COVID-19 susceptibility, ......
Long-Term Glycemic Control – A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control – A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Risk of severe COVID-19 among diabetics may be predicted by a history of long-term blood sugar. The ...
Women’s Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women’s Menstrual Cycles Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Women's reproductive health has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stress and poor sleep due ....
Baby Food - Basics
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infant...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Magical Millets for Your Health
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutriti...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close