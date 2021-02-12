About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Advertisement

Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 2, 2021 at 3:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • It is unclear whether blood groups have any impact on COVID-19 risk or progression
  • To explore this, researchers investigated the association between blood groups and COVID-19 outcome
  • They found that blood group A and Rh+ were linked to a decrease in the recovery period
  • ABO or Rh groups may not be responsible for this link as it can be blamed on underlying comorbidity

Blood groups A, B, and Rh-positive are more disposed to COVID-19 infection, while blood groups O, AB, and Rh-negative are at a significantly lower risk of the infection, according to a new study conducted by the doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

The study findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

Advertisement

Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm since its first-ever case was reported, a new variant of COVID-19 strikes, and pharmaceutical companies have spent their time trying to develop vaccines and drugs to counter the infection.

However, it is further necessary to know whether one falls in the high-risk group for COVID-19 and a recent study has discovered the blood groups that are most vulnerable to this infection.
Advertisement

The study was conducted on 2586 COVID-19 positive patients who were tested with an RT-PCR ad admitted to the hospital from April 8 2020 to October 4, 2020.

During the study of admitted patients, follow-up was also taken up till their last date of admission as either discharged or dead, hospital authorities.

"Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is a new virus, and it is unclear whether blood groups have any impact on Covid-19 risk or progression. Therefore, we investigated the association of ABO and Rh blood group with Covid-19 susceptibility, prognosis, recovery time, and mortality in this study," said Dr. Rashmi Rana, Consultant, Department of Research.

According to the study, the frequencies of A, B, O, and AB blood groups were 29.93%, 41.8%, 21.19%, and 7.89% respectively, while in a control group of 79,325, their frequencies were 21.86%, 38.49%, 29.37%, and 10.28% respectively. Of the patients, 98.07% were Rh-positive.

These findings revealed that blood groups A, B, and Rh+ fall under the high-risk group for COVID-19 as opposed to O, AB, and Rh-. However, there was no link between blood groups and the possibility of severe COVID-19 or mortality risk.

Rhesus factor or Rh factor is a protein present on the surface of red blood cells (RBCs). The positive or negative sign next to the blood group is known as the Rh factor. If the blood type is positive, then the blood cells have the Rh protein, and they lack the Rh protein, if negative.

They also found that male patients of blood group B are more prone to COVID-19 than the female patients with blood group B, and blood group AB was observed to be more susceptible to infection in patients with the age group of over 60 years.

The study also claimed that blood group A and Rh+ types were associated with a decrease in the recovery period, whereas blood group O and Rh- were associated with an increase in the recovery period.

However, the ABO and/or Rh blood groups may not be responsible for this association, as these may indicate an unexplored underlying factor like co-morbidity.

Therefore, larger, multicentre, and prospective studies are needed to ascertain the relationship between blood groups and COVID-19 infection.

References:
  1. Association of ABO blood groups with presentation and outcomes of confirmed SARS CoV-2 infection: A prospective study in the largest COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Bangladesh - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0249252)
  2. ABO groups can play a role in susceptibility and severity of COVID-19 - (https://ejb.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s43168-020-00051-w )


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Woman With Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Toothache
Toothache
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
World AIDS Day 2021 - End Inequalities, End AIDS
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Blood Groups Thalassemia Otitis Media Blood Group Diet Hemophilia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Blood Transfusion Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake 

Recommended Reading
Blood Group Diet
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on ...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Good Oral Hygiene Helps Reduce COVID-19 Severity
Simple oral hygiene measures could reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission from the mouth to ......
Blood Group Calculator
Blood Group Calculator
Blood group calculator gives you a detailed outlook of various blood groups, and also calculates ......
Blood Groups
Blood Groups
The blood group of a person is determined by the presence or absence of certain inherited antigenic ...
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Blood Transfusion
Blood Transfusion
A blood transfusion is a medical procedure in which compatible, cross-matched blood (red blood cells...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Hemophilia
Hemophilia
Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families....
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Otitis Media
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany t...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close