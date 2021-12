Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity

Advertisement

Association of ABO blood groups with presentation and outcomes of confirmed SARS CoV-2 infection: A prospective study in the largest COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Bangladesh - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0249252) ABO groups can play a role in susceptibility and severity of COVID-19 - (https://ejb.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s43168-020-00051-w )

However, it is further necessary to know whether one falls in the high-risk group for COVID-19 and a recent study has discovered the blood groups that are most vulnerable to this infection.The study was conducted on 2586 COVID-19 positive patients who were tested with an RT-PCR ad admitted to the hospital from April 8 2020 to October 4, 2020.During the study of admitted patients, follow-up was also taken up till their last date of admission as either discharged or dead, hospital authorities.said Dr. Rashmi Rana, Consultant, Department of Research.According to the study, the frequencies of A, B, O, and AB blood groups were 29.93%, 41.8%, 21.19%, and 7.89% respectively, while in a control group of 79,325, their frequencies were 21.86%, 38.49%, 29.37%, and 10.28% respectively. Of the patients, 98.07% were Rh-positive.These findings revealed thatHowever, there was no link between blood groups and the possibility of severe COVID-19 or mortality risk.Rhesus factor or Rh factor is a protein present on the surface of red blood cells (RBCs) If the blood type is positive, then the blood cells have the Rh protein, and they lack the Rh protein, if negative.They also found thatthan the female patients with blood group B, andThe study also claimed thatHowever, the ABO and/or Rh blood groups may not be responsible for this association, as these may indicate an unexplored underlying factor like co-morbidity.Therefore, larger, multicentre, and prospective studies are needed to ascertain the relationship between blood groups and COVID-19 infection Source: Medindia