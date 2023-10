Can Overscrolling of a Phone Trigger a Trigger Finger?

If you are reading this article you are most probably scrolling through your phone. Pause scrolling for a second and think about how long you've been doing this without giving those fingers a break.

Know the Symptoms of Trigger Finger

Morning finger stiffness Audible popping or clicking sounds when moving the finger Tenderness or the presence of a lump in the palm near the affected finger's base Episodes of the finger catching or locking in a bent position, followed by sudden release Prolonged bending of the finger

When the inflamed tendon moves within the constricted sheath, it results in a snapping or popping sensation.



Excessive use of mobile phones and scrolling is considered to be one of the most common causes of hand pain, trigger finger is believed to have affected around 2 percent of the world's general population.

Several other factors can contribute to trigger finger, including underlying medical conditions such as



Age also plays a role, with the condition being more common in older individuals. Additionally, it's more prevalent among women.

Treatment Options The treatment of trigger finger can involve both non-surgical and surgical approaches:



Non-Surgical Approach: Rest: Allowing the hand to rest and avoiding activities that worsen the condition can aid in recovery Splinting: Wearing a splint at night to keep the affected finger or thumb straight during sleep can be beneficial Exercises: Gentle stretching exercises for the hands can reduce stiffness and improve range of motion Medications: Over-the-counter drugs like paracetamol and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may provide relief Steroid Injections: Corticosteroid injections into the tendon sheath at the base of the affected digit can reduce inflammation and pain Surgical Approach: When non-surgical methods fail to alleviate symptoms, surgical intervention may be necessary, typically in the form of "trigger finger release" surgery.

Preventing the Trigger Finger Preventing trigger finger involves minimizing strain on the hands, fingers, and thumbs: Proper Techniques: Learn correct hand postures and techniques for sports and work-related activities to reduce the risk of trigger finger Gradual Engagement: When starting new exercises or activities, take a gradual approach to minimize the risk of injury Scheduled Breaks: If engaged in repetitive tasks that strain the hands, take regular breaks to reduce stress Ergonomic Smartphone Use: Adopt ergonomic smartphone practices to reduce finger strain. Hold devices in a way that minimizes stress and avoid extended periods of texting or typing By following these preventative measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of developing trigger finger and maintain the health of their hands.



