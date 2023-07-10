About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can Overscrolling of a Phone Trigger a Trigger Finger?
Advertisement

Can Overscrolling of a Phone Trigger a Trigger Finger?

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM
Highlights:
  • Trigger finger, or stenosing tenosynovitis, affects hand tendons causing finger locking and discomfort
  • Its symptoms include stiffness, clicking sounds, and tenderness near the affected finger
  • Prevention involves proper techniques, gradual engagement in activities, scheduled breaks for repetitive tasks, and ergonomic smartphone use

If you are reading this article you are most probably scrolling through your phone. Pause scrolling for a second and think about how long you've been doing this without giving those fingers a break.

Diabetes Patients are Prone to Develop Trigger Finger
Diabetes Patients are Prone to Develop Trigger Finger
People with diabetes have a higher chance of developing trigger finger due to poorly controlled blood sugar levels.
Advertisement


It may sound cliche, but if you don't give your fingers a break, they might actually break! Trigger finger, also known as stenosing tenosynovitis, is a condition affecting the tendons responsible for bending your fingers and thumb. It often presents as a sensation of fingers or the thumb locking or catching during bending and straightening movements, accompanied by symptoms like finger and thumb pain, as well as stiffness (1 Trusted Source
Trigger Finger

Go to source).

Know the Symptoms of Trigger Finger

The symptoms of trigger finger can vary in severity and may include:
  1. Morning finger stiffness
  2. Audible popping or clicking sounds when moving the finger
  3. Tenderness or the presence of a lump in the palm near the affected finger's base
  4. Episodes of the finger catching or locking in a bent position, followed by sudden release
  5. Prolonged bending of the finger
It's worth noting that trigger finger can affect any finger, including the thumb and multiple fingers on one or both hands. Typically, these symptoms are more pronounced in the morning.
What Triggers a Trigger Finger? Trigger finger often results from repeated or forceful finger and thumb movements, causing inflammation in the tendons that attach muscles to bones. This inflammation can affect the tendon sheath, the protective covering around the tendon, leading to swelling and, in some cases, the formation of scar tissue .

When the inflamed tendon moves within the constricted sheath, it results in a snapping or popping sensation.

Excessive use of mobile phones and scrolling is considered to be one of the most common causes of hand pain, trigger finger is believed to have affected around 2 percent of the world's general population.
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger
Trigger finger is a condition in which a finger becomes bent and locked in an inward flexed (curved) position. It occurs due to inflammation of a tendon in the affected finger, resulting in severe pain and swelling.
Advertisement

Several other factors can contribute to trigger finger, including underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disease, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Age also plays a role, with the condition being more common in older individuals. Additionally, it's more prevalent among women.

Treatment Options

The treatment of trigger finger can involve both non-surgical and surgical approaches:

Non-Surgical Approach:

  1. Rest: Allowing the hand to rest and avoiding activities that worsen the condition can aid in recovery
  2. Splinting: Wearing a splint at night to keep the affected finger or thumb straight during sleep can be beneficial
  3. Exercises: Gentle stretching exercises for the hands can reduce stiffness and improve range of motion
  4. Medications: Over-the-counter drugs like paracetamol and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may provide relief
  5. Steroid Injections: Corticosteroid injections into the tendon sheath at the base of the affected digit can reduce inflammation and pain

Surgical Approach:

When non-surgical methods fail to alleviate symptoms, surgical intervention may be necessary, typically in the form of "trigger finger release" surgery.

Preventing the Trigger Finger

Preventing trigger finger involves minimizing strain on the hands, fingers, and thumbs:
  1. Proper Techniques: Learn correct hand postures and techniques for sports and work-related activities to reduce the risk of trigger finger
  2. Gradual Engagement: When starting new exercises or activities, take a gradual approach to minimize the risk of injury
  3. Scheduled Breaks: If engaged in repetitive tasks that strain the hands, take regular breaks to reduce stress
  4. Ergonomic Smartphone Use: Adopt ergonomic smartphone practices to reduce finger strain. Hold devices in a way that minimizes stress and avoid extended periods of texting or typing
By following these preventative measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of developing trigger finger and maintain the health of their hands.

Reference :
  1. Trigger Finger - (https:www.assh.org/handcare/condition/trigger-finger)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers
Excessive Social Media Use Causes Anxiety, Depression in Teenagers
Social media like Facebook and Twitter help us connect with people worldwide, and this is no small benefit. But is this taking a toll on your mental health?

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Social Media Stress Ups Social Media Addiction
Social Media Stress Ups Social Media Addiction
Are you obsessed with social media? If yes, watch out, too much stress caused by social media use can make you get more addicted to social media.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Latest Health Watch

New Workflow Slashes Wait Time for Urgent Palliative Radiation Therapy

New Workflow Slashes Wait Time for Urgent Palliative Radiation Therapy

Reusing diagnostic CT scans can slash wait times for palliative radiation, providing faster relief for patients in need.
NMC's New Edict: Medical Colleges can Face Fines Up to Rs 1 Crore

NMC's New Edict: Medical Colleges can Face Fines Up to Rs 1 Crore

NMC Can Fine Up To Rs 1 Crore For Breaching Medical Education Standards
Taming Alzheimer's Disease: Graphene Oxide Offers Hope

Taming Alzheimer's Disease: Graphene Oxide Offers Hope

Graphene oxide might be a game-changer in Alzheimer's disease treatment, suggests a study by Chalmers University.
Do Genes Determine Whether You Will Be a Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian?

Do Genes Determine Whether You Will Be a Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian?

New research suggests our genes may influence the ability to adhere to a vegetarian diet, shedding light on why some find it easier than others.
VR and 3D Tech Save Toddler's Kidneys from Cancer

VR and 3D Tech Save Toddler's Kidneys from Cancer

Doctors use VR and 3D tech to save toddler's kidneys from cancer, avoiding removal.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Can Overscrolling of a Phone Trigger a Trigger Finger? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests