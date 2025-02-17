About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Beat the Odds: How to Overcome Family Heart Disease Risks

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 17 2025 2:36 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Discover effective strategies to improve heart health, even if you have a family history of heart disease.

Beat the Odds: How to Overcome Family Heart Disease Risks
Highlights:
  • Lifestyle factors like diet and exercise play a crucial role in heart health
  • Genetics contribute to only a small portion of heart disease risk
  • Small, consistent lifestyle changes can lead to significant improvements in heart health
Many people have family members who suffer from heart disease, which can lead to serious health issues like heart attacks and strokes. Unfortunately, some individuals may not realize they have heart problems until they face a medical emergency. Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, emphasizes that while genetics play a role in heart disease, there are effective steps you can take to improve your heart health, even if heart disease runs in your family (1 Trusted Source
Expert explains how to improve heart health, even if your family has history of heart conditions

Go to source).

Study Shows How Natural Genetic Differences can Affect Heart Health
Study Shows How Natural Genetic Differences can Affect Heart Health
Two slight gene variations that may modulate the behavior of platelet cells, and subsequently affect the risk of developing cardiovascular disease have been discovered.
Advertisement

What is Heart Disease?

Heart disease is a broad term that includes various conditions affecting the heart's structure and function. The most common type is coronary heart disease, which occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries. Other types include heart valve disease, cardiomyopathy, and congenital heart disease. Symptoms can vary based on the specific condition and its severity.


Advertisement
Gene Editing Technology can Predict Heart Disease Risk Accurately
Gene Editing Technology can Predict Heart Disease Risk Accurately
Heart disease risk can be predicted accurately by combining stem cell and gene editing technologies, as they help predict those gene variants that increase the risk of heart disease.

The Role of Lifestyle and Genetics

Lifestyle choices—such as diet, exercise, and sleep—are the most significant factors influencing heart health. However, genetics and family history also play a role. For instance, congenital heart disease can be inherited, and research shows that individuals with a family history of coronary artery disease are at a higher risk of developing it themselves.

While genetics account for 20% to 30% of heart disease risk, Dr. Kopecky stresses that positive lifestyle habits can have a more substantial impact. “Healthy lifestyle choices can effectively ‘turn off’ harmful genes and ‘turn on’ beneficial ones,” he says. This means that the daily choices you make can significantly influence your heart health.


Advertisement
New Link Between Alcohol, Genes and Heart Failure Discovered
New Link Between Alcohol, Genes and Heart Failure Discovered
Faulty gene Titin may interact with alcohol to accelerate heart failure in some patients with the gene, even if they only drink moderate amounts of alcohol.

Key Strategies for Heart Health

To improve your heart health, consider the following strategies:

1. Eat a Nutritious Diet: Focus on incorporating a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains into your meals. Limit sugary, salty, and processed foods that can raise blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

2. Stay Active: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week for adults. Regular exercise can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and maintain a healthy weight. Find ways to incorporate movement into your daily routine, such as walking, gardening, or taking the stairs.

3. Prioritize Quality Sleep: Getting enough quality sleep is essential for heart health. Establish a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Instead of setting an alarm to wake up, set one to remind you to go to bed.

4. Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol: Smoking significantly increases the risk of heart attacks. Quitting tobacco products can greatly reduce your risk of heart disease. Additionally, it’s wise to limit alcohol consumption or avoid it altogether.

5. Consult Your Healthcare Team: If you have a family history of heart disease, especially among first-degree relatives, discuss your concerns with your healthcare provider. They can help you develop a personalized plan to protect your heart health.

Making lifestyle changes to improve heart health may seem overwhelming, but no effort is too small or too late. Positive reinforcement can be a more effective motivator than fear or shame. Even minor adjustments can accumulate over time to enhance your heart health. Focus on what you can do consistently and celebrate your progress.

Reference:
  1. Expert explains how to improve heart health, even if your family has history of heart conditions - (https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/expert-explains-how-to-improve-heart-health-even-if-your-family-has-history-of-heart-conditions/)

Source-Medindia
Combination of Three Gene Mutations Can Result in Deadly Heart Disease
Combination of Three Gene Mutations Can Result in Deadly Heart Disease
Human heart disease can be caused by rare, hereditary heterozygous mutations of three genes, reveals a new study. Genetic sequencing was used to prove that cardiac mutations inherited from both father and mother caused heart disease in siblings.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional