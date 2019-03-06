Combination of Three Gene Mutations Can Result in Deadly Heart Disease

Highlights
- Scientists used genetic sequencing on a family to prove
that genetic variants inherited from both parents can cause cardiac
disease in siblings
- The researchers discovered that the father had
mutations in two genes, MKL2 and MYH7, which predisposed him to heart
disease
- The three affected siblings also inherited one mutation
from the mother disrupting one copy of the rare NKX2-5 variant which is
required to keep the heart healthy
Human heart disease can be
caused by rare, hereditary heterozygous mutations of three genes,
reveals a new study.
Combination
of Three Gene Mutations
1% of all infants are diagnosed with
complex cardiac diseases which require surgeries and lifelong medications. It
is clear that these diseases have some underlying genetic mechanisms which were
so far not well understood. Scientists from the Gladstone Institutes and the
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) used genetic sequencing on a
family to prove that genetic variants inherited from both parents can cause
cardiac disease in siblings.
The researchers used the case of a
nuclear family with three children who had childhood-onset cardiomyopathy
. Using whole exome sequencing
on the parents and children, they found
that the father had mutations in two genes, MKL2 and MYH7, which predisposed
him to heart disease. The three
affected siblings also inherited one mutation from the mother disrupting one
copy of the rare NKX2-5 variant which is required to keep the heart healthy.
‘Genetic sequencing was used to prove that cardiac mutations inherited from both father and mother caused heart disease in siblings.’
Read More..
To test this out, the team created
exactly the same mutations on one copy of the gene in mice using CRISPR-Cas9
technology. The mice that had one copy of the father's two variants did not
have any heart disease. Similarly, mice that had one copy of the mother's
single variant did not present with heart disease. Mice that had all three variants as in the three children presented
with heart defects
. The mice presented with damage to the structure and
function of the heart like in the children but also with changes in expressions
of hundreds of genes involved in the development of heart and coronary systems.
Link
Between Gene Mutations and Heart Disease
According to first author Gifford, the
findings indicated that the inheritance of the mutated gene from the mother
compounded the problem caused by the father's genes and resulted in a more
severe form of heart disease.
Finally, the research
team also generated induced pluripotent stem cells from each
of the family members and transformed the stem cells into beating heart cells.
The cells from the children with all three mutations had signs of the disease.
The parent's cells did not show any signs of disease.
The research is significant because it
proves how people with the same mutation can have different forms of the
disease with varying severity. For example, the mutation MYH7 was previously
linked to the development of both
congenital and adult-onset heart disease. The research also indicates that the
modifier gene variant NKX2-5 has an impact on MYH7 and changes how the disease
manifests.
According to Professor Srivastava,
professor of Pediatrics and Biochemistry and Biophysics at UCSF; the study
explains how modifier genes have a role in changing the severity and
development of any disease caused by genetic mutations. This discovery is a
stepping stone towards identifying genetic modifiers of diseases and using it
to develop novel targeted therapeutics.
The study titled "Oligogenic inheritance
of a human heart disease involving a genetic modifier" was published on May 31, 2019, in the journal Science. References :
- Gifford, A. C., Ranade, S. S., Samarakoon, R, Salunga, T.H. et al. (2019). Oligogenic inheritance of a human heart disease involving a genetic modifier. Science, Vol. 364, Issue 6443, pp. 865-870. - (https://science.sciencemag.org/content/364/6443/865)
Source: Medindia