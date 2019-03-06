Combination of Three Gene Mutations Can Result in Deadly Heart Disease

Scientists used genetic sequencing on a family to prove that genetic variants inherited from both parents can cause cardiac disease in siblings

Combination of Three Gene Mutations

Human heart disease can be caused by rare, hereditary heterozygous mutations of three genes, reveals a new study.1% of all infants are diagnosed with complex cardiac diseases which require surgeries and lifelong medications. It is clear that these diseases have some underlying genetic mechanisms which were so far not well understood. Scientists from the Gladstone Institutes and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) used genetic sequencing on a family to prove that genetic variants inherited from both parents can cause cardiac disease in siblings.